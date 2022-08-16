Armenia: Yerevan Market Explosion Death Toll Rises To 15, Says Emergencies Ministry

A massive fire that was started after a powerful explosion at a storage place for fireworks in Armenia has claimed the lives of at least 15 people so far. The press service of the Armenian emergencies ministry said on Tuesday that the explosion tore through the Surmalu wholesale market in the nation’s capital, Yerevan. Further, 20 other people were injured due to the horrific blast and fire, Associated Press reported. In a statement, the ministry noted, “During the rescue operation rescuers of the emergencies ministry have retrieved bodies of 15 people, including one child," Tass reported.

According to the Tass report, the remains of nine victims were still not recognised, while another 18 individuals, including one Russian national, are considered to be missing.

In addition to this, the city mayor's office claimed that uncertain numbers of individuals are reported to be buried under debris. There was a huge cloud of smoke over Yerevan following the explosion and fire at the Surmalu market, Associated Press reported.

Yerevan market blast

Notably, the market is located more than two kilometres south of the city's centre. Levon Sardaryan, a spokesman for the mayor of Yerevan, stated that rescuers have been working hard to rescue victims from the wreckage. He even said that the explosion occurred near a storage facility for fireworks.

Furthermore, Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukchyan revealed that the ministry had obtained 20 reports from people who stated they could not find their relatives following the explosion. As per the national health ministry ten wounded persons and one dead victim were rescued from the debris.

After the early afternoon explosion at the Surmalu market, firefighters worked through the night to put out the flames that had spread to the middle of Yerevan which sent a towering column of dense smoke into the air. Rescue personnel and volunteers looked for potential casualties who were buried beneath concrete slabs and mangled metal amidst still-exploding fireworks, Associated Press reported.

A young man who looked to be unconscious and a lady with a broken leg were retrieved from the wreckage, according to an Associated Press reporter who was on the site.

The explosion occurred in a structure that housed pyrotechnics. Although there was no obvious evidence of what set off the fireworks, it is believed that they were kept improperly, DW reported.

