Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan Resigns Over Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

In the wake of the latest agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end the fierce fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from office on Monday, November 16.

Mnatsakanyan's departure was announced by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on social media amid rising pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to exit. The Armenian Foreign Minister's resignation comes just days after a cease-fire in the region that was occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades. The end in fighting is widely considered a victory for Azerbaijan.

Last week thousands of demonstrators marched demanding Pashinyan resignation over the ceasefire that secured territorial gains for Azerbaijan after six weeks of battles that resulted in the deaths of more than 2,300 Armenian servicemen. Azerbaijan, however, has not disclosed its military casualties after the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Pashniyan has taken responsibility for the loss of territory and said he signed the agreement to prevent further losses and save lives in the wake of Azerbaijan's substantial military advances. He has also pledged to stay in office and bring stability to the country.

The agreement was the best possible solution

Pashinyan, in an emotional social media post, had said the agreement would be effective from Tuesday, November 10 and will end the six weeks of fierce fighting that has left hundreds of people dead. Defining the decision as 'unspeakably painful' for him and the people, Pashinyan said he took it after an in-depth analysis of the military situation that has seen Azeri forces make major gains and close in on Stepanakert, the region’s main city. Adding further Pashinyan said the agreement was the best possible solution to the current situation.

NSS arrests a group of former officials

Meanwhile, Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) on Saturday said it had arrested a group of former officials who were planning to illegally usurp power by assassinating the prime minister. Richard Girgagosian, from the Regional Studies Center in Armenia's capital Yerevan, warned of further instability. He told Al Jazeera that the government has done very little to prepare the population for the scale and severity of losses. The tension is to linger, and unfortunately, the domestic situation is increasingly unstable, he said. Adding further Girgagosian said the fate of Pashniyan remained unclear.

(Image- AP File)