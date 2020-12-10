Armenian Parliament Besieged As Protestors Demand PM Nikol Pashinyan's Resignation

Accusing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of 'treason', hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters flooded the streets of downtown Yerevan demanding the leader’s immediate resignation on Wednesday, December 9. Demonstrators besieged the parliament over the Russian brokered deal that ceded the region of Nagorno-Karabakh to the Azerbaijan army.

Armenian opposition gave the ex-Soviet nation’s leader an ultimatum to quit by Tuesday. As many as 15,000 protesters were confronted by the security forces as they chanted 'Nikol go away', holding anti-government slogans placards as they converged into the parliament building.

Aggravated Armenian civilians marched in countrywide rallies, disrupting the traffic and business as usual in various areas of the capital across several districts. The country’s prominent lawmakers, key decision-making players, opposition party leaders joined forces with the protesting masses against Nikol Pashinyan, creating a blockade at the city center. Police detained scores of demonstrators in an attempt to restore law and order as the situation got grim and spiralled out of control.

The bilateral relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia grew bitter over the military occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh territory, which is recognised as home to ethnic Armenians and now lies under the control of Azerbaijan. The armed forces on both sides launched an offensive on Sept. 27 violating the humanitarian cease-fire agreed in 1991 for 44 days. A truce was brokered by Russia ceding the separatist region to rival Azerbaijan in a peace deal that erupted the Armenian citizens into anger.

[Police try to block demonstrators during a rally in Armenia.]

Pashinyan 'new threat to nation'

The protests have swelled into internal police and civilians conflict, as the Armenian Apostolic Church and all three of the country's former presidents joined the demonstrators. Meanwhile, the Armenian PM told his MPs in parliament that the deal was necessary to prevent the Azerbaijan army from capturing further inside the region. The nation needed consolidation, he said while addressing citizens in a press conference outside the parliament.

However, a former head of the National Security Service, a member of the Homeland opposition party said, "Each day he [Nikol Pashinyan] stays on the job raises a new threat to the nation." Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, the Armenian premier agreed to exchange the prisoners of war captured by Armenia’s army and the corpses of the soldiers and victims killed during the military confrontation.

