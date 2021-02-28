Armenian President Refuses Prime Ministerial Order To Dismiss Army Chief

Amid political tensions in Armenia, President Armen Sargsyan on February 27 rejected a prime ministerial order to sack the army’s chief of General Staff. According to ANI, Sargsyan refused to sign the order and returned the draft because he considered parts of the decree to be in violation of the constitution. In a statement, the presidency said that the sole purpose of the President is to protect the country from threats against the constitutional order and security, to ensure stability in the country and the functioning of the armed forces.

Sargsyan’s rejection comes after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the dismissal of the chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan on Facebook. It is worth noting that Gasparyan was sacked by the PM after his office released a statement asking the PM and his cabinet to resign. Gasparyan had said that Pashinyan’s government is “not capable” of taking adequate decisions and further denounced attacks by the authorities aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces.

Pashinyan, on the other hand, warned of an “attempted military coup” after the country’s armed forces said he and his cabinet must resign. Pashinyan had even urged his supporters to gather in the centre of the Capital Yerevan and said that he considers the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces an attempted military coup. Further, the Armenian PM also told the military to "obey" the people and do their job as he addressed the crowd at Yerevan.

Protests over Russian-brokered deal

According to BBC, Pashinyan has faced mass protests after losing last year’s conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. During the six-weeks of fighting late last year, Azerbaijan not only had recaptured areas around the enclave but also took the key town of Shusha inside it. The massive anger is against the Russian-brokered deal that ended the war and ceded large territories of the region to Azerbaijan.

Under the Russian-brokered deal, Azerbaijan keeps the areas it has captured and hundreds of Russian peacekeepers are also deployed in the disputed area. Russia has a military alliance with Armenia and has an army base in the country, but it did not intervene during the conflict. It also has close ties with Azerbaijan and has sold weapons to both countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

