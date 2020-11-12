Armenian Protesters Demand PM Nikol Pashinyan's Resignation Over Nagorno-Karabakh Truce

In Armenia, thousands of people gathered to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed the agreement with Azerbaijan to put on hold the weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The truce announcement came after six weeks of heavy fighting in which Azerbaijan’s forces have retaken land lost in a conflict between the two countries in the 1990s. As per reports, the protest was organised by opposition parties in Yerevan and it managed to gather over 10,000 people with demonstrators chanted slogans like "Nikol go away" and "Nikol the traitor".

Unrest in Armenia

As per reports, many people clashed with police and were subsequently detained. However, the protesters were released later. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan celebrated the agreement as Armenians took over the streets.

(People argue with police during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Protesters gather near the parliamentary building during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Protesters wave an Armenian national flag during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

Read: Armenia PM Signs Agreement With Azerbaijan And Russia To End Nagorno-Karabakh War

In an emotional Facebook post, Pashinyan said the truce agreement would be effective from 1 am on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday) and will end six weeks of fierce fighting that has left hundreds of people dead. Defining the decision as 'unspeakably painful' for him and the people, the Armenian Prime Minister said he took the decision after an in-depth analysis of the military situation that has seen Azeri forces make major gains and close in on Stepanakert, the region’s main city. Adding further, Pashinyan said the agreement was the best possible solution to the current situation.

Read: Armenia PM's Wife Joins Military Service To 'protect Homeland' Amid War With Azerbaijan

On September 27, fresh conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan took off and it was considered to be the heaviest in decades. The fight between the two countries raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets. There have also been fears of the clashes expanding into a multi-front war. While Ankara is Azerbaijan’s strongest supporter, Moscow, on the other hand, has a military base in Armenia. The international community had urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations.

Read: Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other Of 'violating' US-brokered Ceasefire

Also Read: Armenia, Azerbaijan Allege Cease-fire Breaches

(Image Credits: AP)