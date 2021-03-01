Armenian Protesters Force Their Way Into Govt Building To Demand PM's Resignation: Report

A crowd of Armenian protesters on March 1 forced their way into a government building in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, as per a report by RIA news agency. The demonstrators forced their way into the building to demand Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan quits. The protesters then left the building shortly without violence, however, street protests continued.

Monday’s drama comes after thousands of Armenians participated in rival demonstrations in Yerevan. Anti-government crowds had called for the premier to resign, while Pashinyan managed to rally many supporters behind him on the streets. It is worth noting that Pashinyan has come under tremendous pressure from the people and the establishment after the country had to go on backfoot following its clash with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Meanwhile, after Pashinyan had announced the dismissal of the chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan, President Armen Sargsyan rejected the prime ministerial order to sack him because he considered parts of the decree to be in violation of the constitution. Gasparyan was sacked by the PM after his office released a statement asking the PM and his cabinet to resign. Gasparyan had said that Pashinyan’s government is “not capable” of taking adequate decisions and further denounced attacks by the authorities aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces.

Pashinyan, on the other hand, warned of an “attempted military coup” after the country’s armed forces said he and his cabinet must resign. Pashinyan had even urged his supporters to gather in the centre of the Capital Yerevan and said that he considers the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces an attempted military coup. Further, the Armenian PM also told the military to "obey" the people and do their job as he addressed the crowd at Yerevan.

Nagorno-Karabakh deal

During the six-weeks of fighting late last year, Azerbaijan not only had recaptured areas around the enclave but also took the key town of Shusha inside it. The massive anger is against the Russian-brokered deal that ended the war and ceded large territories of the region to Azerbaijan.

Under the Russian-brokered deal, Azerbaijan keeps the areas it has captured and hundreds of Russian peacekeepers are also deployed in the disputed area. Russia has a military alliance with Armenia and has an army base in the country, but it did not intervene during the conflict. It also has close ties with Azerbaijan and has sold weapons to both countries.

