Armenia's Pashinyan 'dissatisfied' With Russian Mediation On Lachin Corridor

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who held roundtable negotiations last week with his Azerbaijani counterpart over the decades-long dispute on the Lachin corridor, said on Monday that he wasn't satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. Moscow was brokering an agreement for the unblocking of the Lachin corridor after Baki-backed protesters claiming to be the "environmental activists" hindered the supplies and regular traffic of an estimated 120,000 ethnic Armenian population in the mountainous enclave.

Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, on May 19, sat at a round table conference to resolve the Lachin corridor dispute to reach a trilateral deal to unlodge the transport links on the roadway and improve the humanitarian situation. Putin met in Moscow with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to reach a consensus to unblock the only authorized winding route between Armenia and the contested territory, Nagorno-Karabak, known to the Armenians as the Republic of Artsakh. The highway is touted as the lifeline for supplies to the region’s approximately 120,000 mostly ethnic Armenian citizens. After the talks concluded, Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared that on “principal issues, there is an agreement."

Azerbaijani soldiers carry a huge national flag as they celebrate the transfer of the Lachin region to Azerbaijan's control in 2020. Credit: AP

On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan deviated from the Russian stance, rather stating that he wasn't convinced by the talks on the land corridor held in Moscow. "I note that one of the topics of discussion was related to the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. We’ve discussed this issue with our Russian colleagues. I can't say that the results of this discussion are satisfactory," he was reported saying by Russian state-affiliated agency Tass. "It is very sad that the closure of the Lachin corridor took place in the presence of Russian peacekeepers. We will continue to negotiate with our Russian partners in order to resolve this situation," Pashayan noted during a speech in the Armenian parliament.

Putin mediates Armenia-Azerbaijan dispute in Kremlin. Credit: AP

Tensions ratchet in Caucasus: Ending transport links blockade on Lachin Corridor in limbo

Tensions ratcheted in the Caucasus after Baku established a military checkpoint on the Lachin corridor to exercise "control", the key highway traversing Azerbaijani territory; the sole road connecting Armenia to the ethnic Armenian-populated sections of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani side justified the blockade by claiming that Armenian forces had been mobilising the military equipment via the route. In accordance with the tripartite ceasefire agreement signed on 10 November 2020, Russia sent the peacekeeping mission to the Lachin Corridor to back the Armenian side.

Russian military vehicles in Karabakh. Credit: AP

Russia's peacekeeping forces have been slammed for staying "mute" and deferring from a more assertive approach against the Azerbaijanis, whom Turkey supports. Russians have been posing as the ostensible security guarantors, and are unable to maintain security in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan's government believes. In recent weeks, tensions have exacerbated on the corridor. Putin, during the meeting, claimed that an agreement was in place and all that remained are “surmountable obstacles."

Pashinyan told the parliament, "I have to say frankly, Armenia is a supporter of the Russian peacekeeping troops, but the Russian troops' increasingly visible practice of becoming a silent witness to the depopulation of Nagorno-Karabakh is unacceptable for us." Russia's Foreign Ministry had responded to Armenian remarks, saying: "Criticism of peacekeepers in the context of Lachine Corridor is unacceptable."