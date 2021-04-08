Army Chief Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Liberation War During His 5-day Visit To Bangladesh

On his 5-day visit to Bangladesh, Army Chief General MM Naravane who was conferred with a Guard of Honour earlier on Thursday, paid tribute to the many valiant soldiers who sacrificed their leaves in the Liberation War of 1971, by laying Wreath at Shikha Anirban (the eternal flame) in Dhaka. The glimpses of the same were shared on the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information-Head Quarters-Ministry of Defence.

Thereafter, Naravane called on the Chief of Naval Staff in Bangladesh Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and discussed the issues of mutual interest of both countries.

Naravane is on a 5-day visit to Bangladesh to further enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries on a host of strategic issues. During his visit, besides interacting with the ministers of Bangladesh, he is also scheduled to interact with the force commanders of the UN peacekeeping missions and the deputy chief operations officer of the Royal Bhutanese Army on April 12.

He is also scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of exercise 'Shantir Ogrosena', a multilateral UN-mandated counter-terrorism exercise from April 4 to 12, which will have the armies of Bangladesh and India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka as participants, along with observers from the US, the UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

India signs five MoUs with Bangladesh

In March, PM Modi visited Bangladesh on the invitation of PM Hasina. The invitation had come in connection with three very important events- the birth centenary of the country's founding leaders Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

That time, he and his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) related to areas of importance such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations and together work towards development.

The five MoUs include-

MoU on Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation

MoU between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps of India (INCC)

MoU on the Establishment of a framework of Cooperation in the Area of Trade Remedial MEasures between Bangladesh and India

Tripartite MoU on Establishment of Sports facilities at Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas

Tripartite MoU on Supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Center

