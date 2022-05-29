Army Unable To Track Missing Plane, Weather Hampering Rescue Ops: Nepal Aviation Min

A passenger plane operated by a private airline in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians.

The Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, en route to the Jomsom airport lost contact while flying over Pokhara, some 200 km northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. The aircraft, which was on a 17-minute scheduled flight, lost contact shortly after take-off at 9:55 am local time. The plane was hosting 4 Indians and 3 Japanese nationals. The remaining were Nepali citizens.

Cloudy weather hampering rescue ops: Nepal Aviation Minister

The Nepal government has deployed two private helicopters as well as Army choppers in search of the missing aircraft. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Nepal Aviation Minister said the bad weather in the mountainous region of Mustang was hampering the rescue operations. Officials have been unable to establish contact with any of the passengers or crew members.

"The Tara Air lost contact due to cloudy weather in the higher reaches of Pokhara. Two Army choppers were sent to find traces of the missing plane but returned due to bad weather. The helicopter is now reaching the site of a possible crash, but nothing can be said so far," Prem Bahadur Ale said. He also prayed for the safety of the passengers.

Sudarshan Bartaula, Chief Security Officer of Tara Air also said that officials have been unable to trace the missing aircraft and teams have been deployed both on the ground and in air.

"The rescue operation is on but the weather is not cooperating. We have not been able to trace the aircraft yet. Two teams have been deployed under the command of the Nepal Army. It may take 3 hours to reach the possible crash site. The mobile phones of passengers are off, making it difficult to reach them too," the officer told Republic TV.

Narayan Silwal, spokesperson for Nepali Army also informed that a Mi-17 helicopter has left for Lete, Mustang - the suspected crashed region of the missing Tara Air aircraft with 22 onboard.

Indian Embassy issues hotline

Soon after learning that Tara Air flight 9NAET flight has gone missing in Pokhara, the Indian Embassy in Nepal issued an emergency hotline for the passengers and crew members in trouble. Taking to Twitter, the embassy informed that it is in touch with the families of Indian passengers who were on board.