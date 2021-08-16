Arnab Goswami Unsparing On Joe Biden & Global Media As US Betrays Afghanistan's People

Even after being assured 'full support' by the United States, the Ashraf Ghani-led government surrendered to the Taliban forces, as one after the other provinces fell to the military group, the final one being the capital city-Kabul. Thereafter, the now 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' indulged in the discussion for the 'peaceful transfer of power' with the council, as the US and Afghan ministers including President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The people, on the other hand, were left lost, panicked, and scares while under the garb of protection, the new leaders arrested citizens and subjected them to the atrocities.

The Republic Media Network led by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami covered every event in detail to spread across the world the pain, the cry for help that was reverberating within the borders of war-torn Afghanistan, clearly evidenced in the horrific visuals accessed from the Kabul airport, from which people are trying to flee the country. Subsequently, on The Debate with Arnab on Monday night, Republic's Editor-in-Chief unsparingly pulled up the Joe Biden-led United States for betraying the country it had always in words 'committed' to stand by with and protect.

Arnab Goswami on the Afghan issue

Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in the debate on Monday addressed the video which froze many across the world. "Dozens of desperate, panic-stricken afghans holding on to the wheels of a giant American plane as it moved on the runaway and after taking off, within minutes they start falling off the wheels, and pictures were taken of them falling from the wheels from air-borne plane 100-1000s feets in the air," said Goswami, pointing out that their last cry for help went unheard, and their dismantled body after falling on the ground, bore testimony to the betrayal by the country that specializes in hypocrisy- America."

Who is to be blamed?

The Editor-in-Chief asserted that it was the US that was the actual betrayer of the people of Afghanistan. "The US has never fallen further, but probably it will be given its track record- of its selfishness, its diabolical double standards, and its weakness exemplified in the weakness of a man like their president Joe Biden," Goswami said while moving on to Secretary of the States Antony Blinken. "The shallowness of a man like Blinken, who when came to India a few days back, wanted to sit and discuss with the pseudos here, Shaheen Bagh and CAA, went on TV looking like a master hypocrite and a number one turncoat, and simply told the people of Afghanistan- We can't do anything for you, take care of your self."

Next, taking up the case of Vice President Kamala Harris, he added, "Where is Kamala Harris, the wannabe President and her concocted lies about building a world safe for women. She says - I have given my entire life for the cause of women, her entire career political career is built on this lie, and now that the women of Afghanistan are left to deal with the Taliban brutes, her face hidden for life."

Hypocrite media

He also took a moment to highlight the hypocrisy of media houses like CNN and BBC. "CNN has no embedded pictures this time, no world to world coverage when their cowards return (US) home. As for BBC, the media house specializes now in soft interviews with the Taliban spokesperson, and in their headline reflects them taking the military group on their face value, highlighting their assurances about respecting human rights," Arnab Goswami said. "This morally defeated global media has been submissive to the Taliban atrocities," the Editor-in-Chief added.