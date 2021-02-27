Arora Akanksha: Know About Indian-origin UN Employee Running For Secretary-general Post

Arora Akanksha, an Indian-origin employee at the United Nations, has announced her candidacy to be the next Secretary-General of the international organisation against incumbent Antonio Guterres. According to the New York Times, the 34-year-old, who has worked at the UNDP for only four years as an auditor, has said that she refuses to be a mere bystander. She is half as old as current UN Chief Antonio Guterres and she has no prior diplomatic experience as well.

Arora holds Canadian citizenship and she submitted a formal letter of application for the 2022-27 term last week. She launched a campaign ‘UNOW’ with the hashtag #AroraforSG on Twitter and added that it is now time for a new UN. In her campaign video, she even said that the global body hasn’t kept its promises to the world and added that people are more powerful than any system.

Just submitted my candidacy for UNSG to @UN_PGA. I look forward to engaging with member states to discuss my vision for a #UNThatWorks. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/rAdk78JVEg — Arora Akanksha (@arora4people) February 17, 2021

In one of her campaign videos, Arora had said just 29 cents of every dollar, from the UN’s total annual revenue, is spent on actual causes. She said that people in her position aren’t supposed to stand up to the ones in charge, but wait their turn, “hop on the hamster wheel” and “keep our heads down”.

READ: UN Urges Warring Parties To Halt Fighting For Vaccinations

READ: Myanmar Envoy Makes Three-finger Salute At The UN

Who is Arora Akanksha?

The 34-year-old was born in India and her parents are physicians. She completed her Bachelor’s in Administrative Studies from York Univesity in 2009, after which she worked as an Associate at Ernst & Young and later taught a graduate-level course on Advanced Auditing at the University of Toronto. Arora has also worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada before joining the UN in December 2016. She received her Master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York from 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that it has been more than 75 years since the United Nations came into existence, but so far no woman has been elected to the post of UN Secretary-General. In the United Nations, the Secretary-General is elected on the basis of the recommendation of the General Assembly Security Council. At the same time, permanent members of the United Nations can also impose their veto in some name.

READ: Hundreds Of Nigerian Schoolgirls Abducted, UN Reax

READ: UN Secretary General Receives Second COVID Shot