The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Around 11 Officials Rescued In Taiwan Helicopter Crash, Two Missing

Rest of the World News

11 people have been rescued by the authorities after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan while search operation is still ongoing for 2 missing.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Around

Eleven people have been rescued by the authorities after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan on January 2. Reportedly, the search operation is still ongoing for the two missing persons. The UH-60 Balck Hawk helicopter which was carrying Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-meng along with other senior military officials disappeared from radar in less than 15 minutes after taking off. The helicopter made the crash landing at about 9:00am in a mountainous area near Yilan city and the cause remains unknown.

The official news agency reported that Shen had been rescued while citing the rescue services, however, the Defence Ministry has not confirmed. According to the statement made by the Defense Ministry, the helicopter was carrying 13 persons for a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan city ahead of the lunar year. While 11 are located alive, there is no information about the remaining two.

Read - Taiwan’s Tsai Defends Anti-Infiltration Law Aimed At China

Taiwan passes anti-infiltration law

Meanwhile, Taiwan's legislature passed a law on December 31 to block political interference from China. Before the country prepares itself for presidential and legislative elections, the anti-infiltration law is aimed at diluting China's attempt to influence the country's politics and diplomacy. Legislators of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by President Tsai Ing-wen, said that the law will thwart foreign interference and manipulation. 

Read - Taiwan Passes Anti-infiltration Law To Thwart Chinese Political Interference

Read - Taiwan 'urgently' Needs Anti-infiltration Law To Counter China Threats: Tsai Ing-wen

Just recently, China sailed its newly commissioned aircraft career into the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement that the aircraft carrier Shandong, accompanied by the frigate, sailed from North to South via the Taiwan Strait. Such efforts by China in the disputed territory forced DPP to fast-track the legislation and push through the parliament. The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its One-China policy. 

Read - Taiwan Passes Law Targeting Chinese Political Interference

Read - Taiwan President: Island's Democracy Under Threat From China

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
SENA STEPS IN TO SOLVE CONG TUSSLE
OWAISI SLAMS GOVT OVER NRC-NPR
SHASTRI LAUDS KOHLI'S PASSION
CONGRESS HITS OUT AT PM MODI FOR 'NEGLECTING' KARNATAKA
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL