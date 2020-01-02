Around 11 Officials Rescued In Taiwan Helicopter Crash, Two Missing

Eleven people have been rescued by the authorities after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan on January 2. Reportedly, the search operation is still ongoing for the two missing persons. The UH-60 Balck Hawk helicopter which was carrying Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-meng along with other senior military officials disappeared from radar in less than 15 minutes after taking off. The helicopter made the crash landing at about 9:00am in a mountainous area near Yilan city and the cause remains unknown.

The official news agency reported that Shen had been rescued while citing the rescue services, however, the Defence Ministry has not confirmed. According to the statement made by the Defense Ministry, the helicopter was carrying 13 persons for a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan city ahead of the lunar year. While 11 are located alive, there is no information about the remaining two.

Taiwan passes anti-infiltration law

Meanwhile, Taiwan's legislature passed a law on December 31 to block political interference from China. Before the country prepares itself for presidential and legislative elections, the anti-infiltration law is aimed at diluting China's attempt to influence the country's politics and diplomacy. Legislators of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by President Tsai Ing-wen, said that the law will thwart foreign interference and manipulation.

Just recently, China sailed its newly commissioned aircraft career into the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement that the aircraft carrier Shandong, accompanied by the frigate, sailed from North to South via the Taiwan Strait. Such efforts by China in the disputed territory forced DPP to fast-track the legislation and push through the parliament. The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its One-China policy.

(With inputs from agencies)