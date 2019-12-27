Ivory Coast: Arrest Warrant Issued For Guillaume Soro For Plotting Coup

Ivory Coast prosecutors reportedly issued an arrest warrant for former rebel leader and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro over an alleged coup plot that involved amassing weapons. The Ivorian authorities also prompted him to call off a planned homecoming after months overseas as he diverted his flight to Ghana as security forces stormed his party headquarters in Abidjan. According to international media reports, the warrants are expected to increase tensions ahead of an October 2020 election that is seen as a test of Ivory Coast's stability after two civil wars since the turn of the century.

Soro is also the former Ivorian Prime Minister. In a tweet, he wrote, “The brutality of the repression which fell on the adherents of GPS and all the nearby political parties and political movements as well as innocent citizens is unacceptable. The instances of #GPS , Political Parties and Movements must step up”.

La brutalité de la répression qui s’est abattue sur les adhérents de GPS et de tous les Partis politiques et mouvements politiques proches ainsi que des citoyens innocents est inacceptable.



Les instances de #GPS, des Partis et Mouvements politiques doivent monter au créneau. — Guillaume K. Soro (@SOROKGUILLAUME) December 24, 2019

According to an international media outlet, Prosecutor Richard Adou played a recording made by the Ivorian intelligence services in which Soro could be heard planning a coup. Soro's lawyer also did not deny the authenticity of the recording which was from 2017, however, she said it was incomplete and the team will be releasing a full version of the audio. The former Prime Minister is believed to be somewhere in Europe and has reportedly denounced the case against him as being politically motivated.

15 arrested in connection with investigation

The GPS headquarters was reportedly surrounded by armed men who pushed their way inside and forced the occupants to leave. 15 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. According to reports, Soro was also under investigation for embezzlement of public funds and money laundering for 2.2 million euros. The prosecutor even said that the searches of homes of the accused parties, including Soro, further uncovered arms such as anti-tank missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, Kalashnikovs, and ammunitions.

The developments came just after French President Emmanuel Macron visited Ivory Coast to meet President Alassane Ouattara to discuss Sahel security and visit French troops in Abidjan. Soro is a former ally of Outtara but the two have had a dispute over his own presidential ambitions. Soro also led the rebels who failed to oust then-president Laurent Gbagbo in 2002 after which the revolt cut the former French colony into a rebel-held north and government-controlled south, triggering years of unrest. The 2020 elections are set to take place in intense conditions. Soro has served for several years as speaker of the National Assembly and retains the loyalty of many former rebel commanders who hold senior positions in the army.

(With agency inputs)

