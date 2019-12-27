The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ivory Coast: Arrest Warrant Issued For Guillaume Soro For Plotting Coup

Rest of the World News

Ivory Coast prosecutors reportedly issued an arrest warrant for presidential candidate Guillaume Soro over an alleged coup plot that involved amassing weapons.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ivory

Ivory Coast prosecutors reportedly issued an arrest warrant for former rebel leader and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro over an alleged coup plot that involved amassing weapons. The Ivorian authorities also prompted him to call off a planned homecoming after months overseas as he diverted his flight to Ghana as security forces stormed his party headquarters in Abidjan. According to international media reports, the warrants are expected to increase tensions ahead of an October 2020 election that is seen as a test of Ivory Coast's stability after two civil wars since the turn of the century. 

Soro is also the former Ivorian Prime Minister. In a tweet, he wrote, “The brutality of the repression which fell on the adherents of GPS and all the nearby political parties and political movements as well as innocent citizens is unacceptable. The instances of #GPS , Political Parties and Movements must step up”. 

READ: Gay Jesus Netflix Special Creators Attacked With Molotov Cocktails In Brazil

According to an international media outlet, Prosecutor Richard Adou played a recording made by the Ivorian intelligence services in which Soro could be heard planning a coup. Soro's lawyer also did not deny the authenticity of the recording which was from 2017, however, she said it was incomplete and the team will be releasing a full version of the audio. The former Prime Minister is believed to be somewhere in Europe and has reportedly denounced the case against him as being politically motivated. 

15 arrested in connection with investigation

The GPS headquarters was reportedly surrounded by armed men who pushed their way inside and forced the occupants to leave. 15 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. According to reports, Soro was also under investigation for embezzlement of public funds and money laundering for 2.2 million euros. The prosecutor even said that the searches of homes of the accused parties, including Soro, further uncovered arms such as anti-tank missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, Kalashnikovs, and ammunitions. 

READ: Montenegro Adopts Law On Religion Amid Protests By Pro-Serbs

The developments came just after French President Emmanuel Macron visited Ivory Coast to meet President Alassane Ouattara to discuss Sahel security and visit French troops in Abidjan. Soro is a former ally of Outtara but the two have had a dispute over his own presidential ambitions. Soro also led the rebels who failed to oust then-president Laurent Gbagbo in 2002 after which the revolt cut the former French colony into a rebel-held north and government-controlled south, triggering years of unrest. The 2020 elections are set to take place in intense conditions. Soro has served for several years as speaker of the National Assembly and retains the loyalty of many former rebel commanders who hold senior positions in the army. 

(With agency inputs)

READ: Japan To Deploy Warship, Aircracft In Middle East For Vessel Protection

READ: Golden Retriever Helping Its Owner With Shopping Bags Has Left Netizens In Awe

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL