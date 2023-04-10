Arrivals In Singapore 62% Of Pre-Covid Levels As Indians, Indonesians, Malaysians Top List

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that the number of visitors to the city-state has exceeded expectations, with over 2.9 million arrivals in the first quarter of this year. This figure represents 62% of the visitor numbers in the first quarter of 2019, when 4.7 million people visited Singapore during the same pre-Covid period.

Out of the 2.9 million visitors who arrived in the first quarter of this year, a significant number of 193,230 were from India. This is around 3.5 times more than the 54,530 Indian visitors who arrived in 2022. Indian residents now rank as the fourth largest source of tourist arrivals, after Indonesians (523,300), Malaysians (278,910), and Australians (265,730), respectively. Americans comprised the fifth largest group of visitors by country of origin, with a total of 168,960 arrivals.

China yet to fully resume travel to Singapore

Despite being the largest source of tourists for Singapore in 2019 with over 3.75 million visitors, China has not fully resumed travel to Singapore, and only 124,560 Chinese tourists arrived in Singapore in the first quarter of this year. This puts them in the ninth place among the largest group of tourists. In 2019, Chinese tourists made almost 170 million trips abroad, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics.

While China has lifted its travel restrictions, some countries, such as South Korea and Japan, have implemented cumbersome travel processes that specifically target Chinese residents. These measures have dampened the enthusiasm for outbound travel among Chinese tourists earlier this year.

The situation has been further compounded by delays in passport renewals and visa applications, as well as the limited capacity of Chinese airlines to operate as many flights as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from Fliggy, a travel booking site owned by Alibaba, international flights departing from China during February this year were at less than 10 percent of the levels seen in 2019.

The travel habits of Chinese citizens have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has imposed restrictions for the past three years. As a result, many Chinese tourists have become content with exploring the vast and diverse attractions within their own country, reported ANI.

"The Chinese tourists we will welcome this year and in the coming years are very different from those who came before," Wolfgang Georg Arlt, founder and chief executive of COTRI (Chinese Outbound Tourism Research Institute), was quoted by CBNC as saying at ITB Berlin, the world's largest tourism trade fair. COTRI is an independent consulting company based in Germany.

According to Arlt, the COVID-19 lockdowns have brought about a shift in tourism preferences not just in China but worldwide. Tourists are now leaning more towards nature-oriented and outdoor-oriented activities rather than visiting major tourist attractions. Trends such as camping, glamping, and family-focused trips have also emerged. COTRI anticipates that Chinese outbound travel will recover to about two-thirds of 2019's figures, with approximately 110 million overseas trips expected this year.

Singapore not dependent on China for influx of tourists

The Singapore Tourism Board is taking proactive measures to boost tourism on the island, not waiting for the return of tourists from China. One such measure is the launch of new activities and attractions. In addition, the STB has partnered with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to introduce the SGD 10 million (USD 7.5 million) Singapore On-screen Fund. This initiative aims to support international media and entertainment partners in showcasing Singapore through television and film shows intended for a global audience, with the goal of promoting travel to Singapore.

The recently launched SGD 10 million (USD 7.5 million) Singapore On-screen Fund by the Singapore Tourism Board and the Infocomm Media Development Authority aims to support international media and entertainment (M & E) companies in promoting Singapore as a travel destination through television and film shows with an international audience. The fund will offer funding support of up to 30% of the qualifying costs, including production and marketing costs, to selected M & E companies, which must set their projects in Singapore and launch them before the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The inspiration behind the fund is the success of previous collaborations, such as "Crazy Rich Asians", "Little Women" (2022), and "Westworld Season 3" (2020), which have showcased Singapore to the world and left a positive impression on viewers.

In April, the Free Singapore Tour made its return after being suspended due to COVID-19. The tour, organised by the Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport, is aimed at transit passengers who have layovers of at least 5.5 hours but less than 24 hours and have valid entry visas for Singapore.

The tours, which last for two and a half hours, include the City Sights Tour, Heritage Tour, Jewel Tour, and a new Changi Precinct Tour. The objective of the free tours is to encourage transit passengers to consider Singapore as their next holiday destination. In 2019, over 80,000 passengers participated in the Free Singapore Tour.

Another exciting development for tourism in Singapore is the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between the Singapore Tourism Board and Disney Cruise Line. Starting from 2025, a brand-new Disney Cruise Line ship with a passenger capacity of about 6,000 and a crew strength of 2,300 will be stationed in Singapore for five years.

The ship will take passengers on cruises around Southeast Asian countries, which are home to more than 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Disney Cruise Line ship is expected to attract millions of local and foreign cruise passengers, including fly-cruise passengers who arrive in Singapore by air, and bring significant spillover benefits for the wider economy.

"We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025," ANI quoted Keith Tan, chief executive of STB. "This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line's strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come," he added.