Arthritis Drug May Reduce COVID-19 Deaths Among Elderly, New Study Suggests

A type of arthritis drug may reduce the risk of death for elderly patients suffering from coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. The pill has been noted as a possible powerful tool in fighting the unprecedented virus, which could reduce deaths by nearly 71 per cent. The scientists at Imperial College London and the Karolinska Institute, Sweden, said that the patients with moderate or severe forms of coronavirus could find the drug drastically helpful in beating the illness.

Professor Justin Stebbing, the co-lead author of the study from the Department of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial said, “The study suggests this drug can aid recovery of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 and may provide a new weapon in our arsenal against the virus. Large-scale clinical trials of this drug, to further investigate its potential, are now underway”.

According to the study, the drug called baricitinib, and marketed under the brand name Olumiant, is a relatively new drug for rheumatoid arthritis that has been available for only three years. However, back in February, it was identified as a strong candidate to help treat what was then the new threat of COVID-19. The drug was then picked out by UK-based Benevolent AI, which examined thousands of existing medicines for signs they might combat the deadly virus. Its artificial intelligence programme predicted that the drug would “reduce the ability of the virus to infect lung cells”.

Research published in @ScienceAdvances, led by our scientific advisor, Justin Stebbing, illustrates the use of baricitinib to inhibit viral entry, further supporting our AI-derived hypothesis for baricitinib as a #COVID19 treatment from late January. https://t.co/ywlrFgV7In — BenevolentAI (@benevolent_ai) November 13, 2020

‘Encouraging’ results

According to Benevolent’s website, the study showed that the safety and efficacy of baricitinib in the largest group of patients published thus far. The drug was significantly associated with positive endpoints in a number of matched control analyses including reduced risk of deaths or tracheal intubation. The findings revealed that the drug may help work in two ways: reduce organ damage caused by inflammation, and blocking the virus entering human cells.

Now, research continues but experts have cited promising indication that the latest study could prove useful. While speaking to DailyMail, Professor Volker Lauschke, who led the study, said that the results are especially encouraging seeing as the study included a large cohort of elderly patients, a group often excluded. He added that the study confirms what AI predicted, and it also shone a light on exactly how the drug may protect at the cellular level.

