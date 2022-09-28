Amid the raging anti-government protests in Iran over the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, an artist named Bahador Hadizadeh has released an animation of Tehran's Azadi Tower covered with long hair blowing in the wind. Hadizadeh's artistic creation is a tribute to the brave Iranian women and a showcase of his solidarity with the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran.

Since being shared the video has gone viral on social media with several users repeatedly posting the video on their social media handles to express their support for the women of Iran who are bravely fighting against their own government for their rights.

Bahador Hadizadeh's animation came in view of the ongoing anti-hijab protests in several regions in Iran. The demonstrations in Iran began as an emotional outburst over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman held by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its hijab mandate. Her death has also sparked sharp condemnation from the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Netizens thank artist, hail Iranian women

Soon after the viral animation caught the attention of social media users, many shared it on their profiles hailing the artist and expressing their support for the Iranian women. Sharing the animation, one social media user said, "For Mahsa Amini. Thanks to Bahador Hadizadeh for this beautiful footage from Azadi Tower." The tweet was also reshared by the artist of the animation, Bahador Hadizadeh.

Following the tweets, many took to the comments section to hail the artists. "Great artist!Never Be Forgotten! #MahsaAmini #OpIran," wrote one user.