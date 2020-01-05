As Anger Against US Simmers, Iraqi Parliament Passes Resolution To Ban Foreign Troops

As pressure and uncertainty brews in West Asia, a resolution passed by the Iraqi Parliament on Sunday has the potential of further escalating tensions in the region. The resolution reportedly called upon the government to the end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and to ensure that they do not use its land, air and water for any reason. This is being viewed as an affront to the US, which has a considerable military presence in the region.

The resolution states, "The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory.” It adds, "The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason."

Iraqi PM condemns assassination of General Soleimani

The Iraqi Parliament’s resolution assumed tremendous importance in the wake of the killing of Iranian Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani. While the resolutions are normally not binding on the government, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi himself had called upon the legislature to contemplate serious steps. Terming General Soleimani’s killing as an "assassination", Abdul-Mahdi stated that the US airstrike was a “massive breach of sovereignty”. Hailing General Soleimani along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), who was also killed in the strike as “martyrs”, the Iraqi PM opined that they were “huge symbols of victory” against the ISIS.

India advocates restraint

Immediately after General Soleimani’s killing, the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement. It emphasised that peace and stability were of utmost importance for India. Moreover, it reiterated that India advocated restraint.

The MEA stated, "We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability, and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so."

US President ordered the airstrike

The Pentagon confirmed that the January 3 attack at the Baghdad International Airport that killed General Soleimani was carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump. General Soleimani had acquired a larger than life image due to his role in spreading Iranian influence in West Asia. On the other hand, the Trump administration alleged that Soleimani and the Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

