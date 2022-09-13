As Charles III Becomes Britain's New Monarch, Here's The Advice That People Of UK Have

King Charles III was formally declared the British King at the Accession Council held at St James Palace on Saturday, September 10. He became King after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland on September 8. After the Queen's death, King Charles accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace after they landed in London. He met the people who had gathered to mourn his mother's death outside the gates of Buckingham Palace. Ahead of King Charles III's coronation on September 19, here's the advice that the people of London have for their new King.

Hilmi Uludag recommended King Charles III to work like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II and advised him to remain out of politics, DW reported. According to Uludag, King Charles is a "younger generation" and "he wants to put his nose in the politics." William Philip in the Kensington neighbourhood insisted that King Charles should not speak about the "green environmental challenge for society" as it's not "his place to do so as monarch." Philips emphasised that the British monarch must focus on being a head of state for the UK.

Krishan Gandhi wants King Charles to have 'positive impact'

Meanwhile, Krishan Gandhi in Kensington Gardens, told DW that he wants King Charles III to make use of power to "have a positive impact." Gandhi further stated that King Charles is not supposed to have involvement in the green stuff, however, he expressed happiness over the British monarch's "progressive stance on the green stuff." Gandhi further stressed that it was "refreshing" to hear the first speech of King Charles in "terms of our colonising past." Speaking to DW, Krishan Gandhi said, "In terms of our colonising past, I thought it was really refreshing to hear him openly, candidly talk about it. It made me think that it was moving away from a stuffy institution." Earlier this year, YouGov found that Charles was the seventh most popular royal with 42% of people responding that they liked him.

King Charles travelled to Scotland after addressing UK Parliament

On September 12, King Charles III made his first address at UK Parliament after becoming King. After his address, King Charles along with Queen Consort Camilla travelled to Scotland. The Queen’s coffin was taken in procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The King, Princess Anne, The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Meanwhile, the Queen Consort Camilla and The Countess of Wessex Sophia went to the Church by car. The royal family then attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's life.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin is taken in Procession to St Giles’ Cathedral.



Draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, the coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and escorted by The King’s Body Guard for Scotland and The Queen’s children. pic.twitter.com/GSqcifVGWP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022

Image: AP