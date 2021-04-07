As China Sends More Jets, Taiwan Vows To Fight 'to The Very Last Day' If There's A War

Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, on April 7 said that the people of the country were “willing to fight” and to “defend themselves to the very last day.” Speaking at a press conference, the top lawmaker also asserted that the US saw the possibility of war amid increasing Chinese pressure.

"From my limited understanding of American decision-makers watching developments in this region, they clearly see the danger of the possibility of China launching an attack against Taiwan,” Joseph Wu told reporters at his ministry. “We are willing to defend ourselves without any questions and we will fight the war if we need to fight the war. And if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day we will defend ourselves to the very last day.” READ | MPs hold silence for victims of Taiwan train crash

Rising tensions between China and Taiwan

Beijing, which claims Taipei under its ‘one nation, two systems’ policy has stepped up its aerial drills near the island with China’s air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan’s air defence identification zone. The incursions have come into international light too. Last month, US Defence Secretary Austin Llyod during his Asia visit also talked about a possible war in the Indo-Pacific region due to Beijing's repeated attempts at altering the status quo of the region.

This comes just a day after China’s Navy said that its carrier group is exercising near Taiwan and such drills will become regular. According to ANI, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said that the carrier group, led by the Liaoning, which is the country’s first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out “routine” drills in the water near Taiwan. It added that the aim is to test the effectiveness of troop training and to improve capacity to “safeguard” the country’s sovereignty, safety and development interests.

The Chinese aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, passed through the Miyako Strait off southwestern Japan on Saturday. Taiwan has repeatedly complained of an increase in Chinese military activity near it in recent months. China, on the other hand, has stepped up efforts to assert its sovereignty over the democratically run island.

