As COVID Cases And Death Toll Surge, Sri Lanka Extends Lockdown Till September 6

Following a surge in COVID cases and death toll owing to the same, the Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the lockdown till September 6. The decision was taken at the meeting held between Special Committee on COVID Control and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The lockdown that was to end on August 30 was extended by another week till 4 am on September 6.

Lockdown extended in Sri Lanka

During the meeting, the progress of the vaccination drive in the country was reviewed. The President ordered the Health officials to submit requests for necessary vaccines to cover those who are above the age of 30 and have not received the vaccines so far. The President noted that the doctors and the Heads of the Health Sector should continue to pay attention to necessary actions that need to be taken in order to control the pandemic.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa pointed out that leaders should encourage the people to get vaccinated against COVID. Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has urged citizens to follow lockdown restrictions. He called on the people to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel. Earlier on August 20, the Sri Lankan government had declared a 10-day lockdown, starting from August 20 to August 30.

The #lockdown is a government directive. It is not meant to be enforced by armed forces patrolling the streets to arrest those who break curfew. It is a social responsibility that all #lka citizens need to take to heart and adhere to. Zero progress without cooperation. #StayHome — Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) August 27, 2021

The current #COVID19SL curfew will continue till Monday 4am (06/09). Following an observation that #lka citizens have not taken the curfew to heart, in order for this to be effective, I implore again to refrain from unnecessary travel, work from home & abide by the curfew. — Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) August 27, 2021

Sri Lanka on Friday extended its nationwide lockdown till September 6, amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 deaths. Health workers have warned that the situation may reach its peak in two weeks, according to Xinhua. As the country has been witnessing a rise in deaths, the crematorium has been working round the clock to cremate the people. In a bid to control the spread of the virus, the authorities have been urging people to stay indoors.

COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka

According to the data published on the Sri Lankan President's website, the COVID-19 cases reported in the country has reached 416,182. The number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 has reached 8157. The number of people recovered in the country is 353,191 while the active cases stand at 54834.

India's medical oxygen aid to Sri Lanka

As the Island nation has been battling the COVID pandemic, India on August 25, sent another 100 tonnes of medical oxygen to Sri Lanka. With this, in less than a week, New Delhi provided 280 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka. More oxygen will be delivered to Sri Lanka in the coming days and weeks, according to the Indian High Commission. Shakti, an Indian naval vessel, arrived in Colombo on Sunday with 100 tonnes of oxygen from Visakhapatnam.

And the supply continues!!! With the arrival of 100 tons of Oxygen from #Haldia today, a total of 280 tons came from #India to #SriLanka within one week. More expected in the days and weeks ahead. @MFA_SriLanka pic.twitter.com/zBpr86jQer — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 25, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash