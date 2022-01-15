As DPRK Conducts 3rd Missile Test, US Reaffirms security Commitment To South Korea

North Korea's recent missile test has escalated concerns among the international community. After Japan condemned the move and expressed grave concerns over the same, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed displeasure over DPRK's action and termed it a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Blinken on Saturday reaffirmed the "ironclad" security commitment to South Korea, according to the US State Department.

The US Secretary of State reportedly discussed the matter with the South Korean Foreign Minister over a phone call. As per the department's statement, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong said the bilateral alliance is "the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,". He also "highlighted the importance of continued U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation, and stressed that the US' commitment to the defence of the ROK remains ironclad."

US raise concern over DPRK's missile tests, reaffirms security commitment to South Korea

This came after Pyongyang announced that it launched two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, its third such missile test held this month. Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration imposed severe sanctions on six North Koreans who were involved in the reclusive regime's ballistic missile programs. On the other hand, North Korea warned America of "stronger and certain reactions" to its new sanctions.

The statement by Pyongyang's foreign ministry said, as quoted by the Korean Herald, "If the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will be forced to take a stronger and certain reaction to it."

It is pertinent to mention here that shortly after the launch of "newly developed hypersonic missiles," Pyongyang issued a statement citing that the operation "did not target any specific country or force, and it did not cause any harm to the security of neighbouring countries," and called the newly imposed sanctions by the US an "evident provocation and gangster-like logic aimed at intentionally escalating the situation." Seoul's foreign ministry said diplomats from both the US and North Korea discussed ways to resume the Korean peace process, and the Biden administration asked the North Korean administration to accept their efforts to restart talks. Since the Hanoi summit ended without a progressive conclusion, talks over denuclearization between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled. However, the United States has repeatedly shown interest in starting a dialogue without preconditions, but the North continues to ignore further discussions.

Image: AP