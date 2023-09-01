As India explores the concept of simultaneous elections, a glance across international borders reveals noteworthy models that could offer insights and strategies. The Law Commission of India's 2018 recommendations on synchronised elections drew inspiration from several nations, including Sweden, Belgium, and South Africa. These countries have successfully implemented concurrent electoral cycles, streamlining the democratic process and optimising governance.

Sweden's Unified Election Approach

Sweden stands as a prime example of harmonised elections. In the Scandinavian nation, county and municipal council elections align seamlessly with the general elections (Riksdag elections), taking place every four years. The electoral system employs proportional representation, where parties secure seats in proportion to their vote share.

South Africa's Coordinated Electoral Landscape

Parallel to Sweden, South Africa employs a synchronised election system. National assembly, municipal council, and provincial legislative elections occur simultaneously every five years. Embracing a 'party-list proportional representation,' the nation allocates seats based on parties' vote percentages. The National Assembly consists of 400 seats, while Provincial Legislatures adapt seat counts based on population distribution among nine provinces.

Belgium's Confluence of Elections

Belgium's Federal Parliament elections coincide with European Parliament elections, both held every five years. This coordinated approach ensures a unified electoral process, promoting voter engagement and administrative efficiency.

Global Impact of Simultaneous Elections

Beyond Europe, the concept of simultaneous elections has found its way into the Indonesian political landscape. Indonesia, in 2019, amended its constitution to synchronise legislative and presidential elections every five years. This move aimed to streamline the election process and bolster democratic governance.

Germany adopted a similar principle in its Constitution of 1949. Its Bundestag (Lower House) can't simply oust a chancellor via a no-confidence motion. A comprehensive opposition consensus on both governance dissatisfaction and a viable replacement is required.

Further afield, countries like the Philippines, Costa Rica, Bolivia, and Guatemala have embraced simultaneous elections within their presidential systems. The coordination optimises election logistics and facilitates voter participation.