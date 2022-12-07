As Indonesia Criminalises Sex Outside Marriage, What Does It Mean For Tourists & Tourism?

The tourism industry in Indonesia accounts for more than five percent of the archipelagic country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With the hospitality business still trying to claw its way back from a devastating Covid-19 pandemic, the nation’s newly approved criminal code has the potential of adversely impacting the tourism businesses and investments in the country. The Indonesian parliament has passed a controversial revision to its penal code on Tuesday which criminalizes anyone in the country from having extra-marital sex. The new law applies to both local citizens and foreigners visiting the country including tourists.

With breath-taking tourist destinations that are popular around the globe, Indonesia has attracted hordes of visitors to its islands and beaches which make for stunning experiences and photographs. Tourism operators in resort destinations like Bali and Raja Ampat depend almost exclusively on international visitors for their livelihood and the new law has given them a justifiable reason to worry for their future. The main question is whether the new laws would keep away these tourists for fear of prosecution by the Indonesian government.

So tourists really need to worry about Indonesia's 'no sex outside marriage' law?

The new law requires a complaint being first lodged by the children, parents or spouse of the accused couple after which unmarried couples having sex can be jailed for up to a year and those who live together (cohabitate without being married) could be jailed for up to six months. Therefore, the risk of this occurring with tourists has been touted as minimal in the initial analysis. An Indonesian justice ministry spokesperson addressed the concerns and said that it would be likely that the complaint would be lodged by an Indonesian national and the risk of this happening to international tourists was very less. Potential visitors on social media are still sceptical of this.

One concern that was raised amongst tourists was regarding international tourists who have any sort of relation with locals in Indonesia. If a tourist has an unmarried partner who is a local, then they are at risk of being prosecuted as any relative of the concerned local could lodge a complaint. Some tourists have taken to social media to say that this law will give an opportunity to local police and hotels to extort bribes from the tourist to make sure their situation is kept in the dark, others have completely dismissed the law.

What exactly does Indonesia's revised 'no sex outside marriage' law say?

The amended code says sex outside marriage is punishable by a year in jail and cohabitation is punishable by six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports lodged by a spouse, parents or children. The revised criminal code still needs approval from Indonesian President Joko Widodo and is not expected to be implemented before at least three years. The laws apply for locals and foreigners alike including tourists holidaying in destinations like Bali etc.

The old law focused on adultery as sex between a man and someone who was not the man’s wife. The sentence in the previous law was nine months as compared to the newly introduced one year. Unmarried couples have been targeted in the revised law.

The revised criminal code has been decades in the making and while the Indonesian lawmakers are seeing this as a reason to celebrate their success in overhauling former Dutch colonial laws, critics are stating that this law is only a step in a slew of legislation attempted to curb the political and social freedom of people in Indonesia. The law comes after an already introduced anti-blasphemy law criminalised deviations from the central tenets of Indonesia’s six recognized religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism with a prison term of five years. Citizens can also face a 10-year prison term for associating with organisations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for spreading communism.

How much does Indonesia depend on tourism?

According to Statistics Indonesia, more than 16 million (16,106,954) internationals visited Indonesia in 2019 alone. The top five countries with the most arrivals were Malaysia, China, Singapore, Australia and East Timor with India coming in sixth with 657,300 visitors. This number dropped drastically in the next two years during the Covid-19 pandemic with less than 200,000 visitors landing in the country in 2021.

The tourism industry contributed more than USD 19 billion dollars to Indonesia’s GDP in 2019 and the industry was on a steady growth path until the pandemic. Natural disasters, especially earthquakes and tsunamis, have historically kept tourists guessing whether it is safe to visit the country. To tackle this issue, the Indonesian government has worked to extensively promote lesser known tourist destinations and finalised major international investments to build further tourism facilities.

The Indonesian government reacted quickly to quell the damage the Covid-19 pandemic caused to the hospitality industry in the country. In such an attempt, the country was one of the first to open its borders to international visitors for tourists. Destinations like Bali, Batam and Bintan, being one of the hardest hit tourist destinations with almost a one hundred percent decrease in tourist visits, opened their resorts to tourists without the requirement of quarantine.