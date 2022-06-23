In March, India and Israel marked 30 years of diplomatic ties. Although bound by a multitude of similarities, both the countries seem like a study in contrasts when it comes to political stability. Israel has seen four democratically elected governments collapse in less than four years, while India witnessed the Modi government’s overhaul of power for a second term with an overwhelming majority. As both the countries inch forward to bolster their ties, here’s everything that is different when it comes to politics.

Israel poised to hold the 5th elections in 3 years; here's why

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett along with Defence Minister Yair Lapid announced that a vote, poised to be conducted next week, will decide if the Knesset (Parliament) will be dissolved or not. In case the Bennett govt gets dismantled, Lapid would assume office as Israel’s interim Premier. Also, in that case, the country would witness its fifth elections in less than four years.

But why does Israel hold elections so frequently? The answer lies in two phrases: 'diversity of opinion’ and ‘leadership cult.’ Israel is home to a wide range of political parties-each with its own diverse ideology. All these political parties, when they come together in a coalition, often face a clash of opinions, beliefs and ideologies. This often leads them to defect or step out of the coalition.

Another important factor is Benjamin Netanyahu’s cult. Almost half of Israel's population wants the unapologetically Right Winger to spearhead the country. Surprisingly, an equal number of people deem him to be a threat to democracy and want him to remain out of the Premiership. Notably, both the aforementioned reasons, along with opposition from several allies, played an equal part in the failure of Netanyahu to gain a majority in two subsequent elections. He was successful in his third attempt but it was short-lived.

Meanwhile, the Bennett-led coalition was notably shaky since its inception in June last year. It cobbled together secular and religious factions, hawks and doves, capitalist and free marketers and an Arab party for the first time in Israeli history. Last week, a member of Bennet’s own right-wing party Yamina party quit the coalition, leaving the party short of getting a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

What is different in India?

While, both India and Israel are governed by nationalist, right-wing parties, the situation is discrete in both countries. In India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority in the lower house of Parliament, which is 301 in addition to seats held by its partners in its NDA alliance. It also has a stronghold on 18 states and 3 union territories.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the face of the party but also the government and enjoys a colossal following. A large section of the Indian population supports his policies and programmes. Unlike Israel, India does not have many leaders which hold the potential of matching Modi's ‘stardom’. Although the country has been facing various upticks of violence and protests vis a vis Farm lawS, ban of loudspeakers, videography survey in mosques, CAA and NRC laws inter alia, the government has continued to stay in power.

