As Jacinda Ardern Announces Exit As New Zealand PM, Here Are Some Big Moves By Her

The world was left in complete shock after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a sudden announcement that she is resigning from her office. The shocking announcement came on Thursday when the New Zealand PM said that she will be stepping down from her office on Thursday and that she will not be contesting in election again.

The country is set to hold its national election in October this year. The move came after the Prime Minister asserted in the Labour Party’s annual caucus meeting that she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job, The Guardian reported.

Addressing the Kiwi media on Thursday, Ardern said, “I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility is to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.” While she will step down as the PM on February 7, she will still complete her tenure as the Labour Party MP until the 2023 general elections. Following the announcement, the Labour Party MPs will now vote to find her replacement on Sunday.

It was the year 2017 when Ardern became New Zealand’s youngest Prime Minister to hold office at the mere age of 37. Ever since she took office she has taken several strong stances over a wide array of issues. Throughout her premiership, she has made headlines for several reasons. Here is a look at the Key moments of Ardern’s time as New Zealand PM.

Solid response to the Christchurch mosque terror attacks

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand was left rattled after a lone gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch. The tragic incident left 51 people dead. Following the attack, the NZ PM left no time and swiftly condemned the actions of the gunman. Ardern took a strong stance at a press conference and asserted, “You may have chosen us, but we utterly reject and condemn you."

The Prime Minister left no time to tighten New Zealand’s gun laws and managed to remove over 62,000 prohibited firearms within six days after the devastating incident. Calling it an act of terror, in May 2019, Ardern joined French President Emmanuel Macron to lead the Christchurch Call to Action. The initiative was started with the goal of eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Prompt response to COVID-19

The deadly COVID-19 virus knocked on the World’s door in 2019-2020. The virus spread like a wildfire and took the lives of countless people all over the world. While the global heads of the states were still struggling to deal with the wrath of COVID-19, Ardern managed to deal with the virus in a very prompt manner. In the first 18 months of the pandemic, much before the COVID vaccines became available, New Zealand had extremely low COVID-19 cases.

The country which already had a robust healthcare infrastructure recorded fewer than 2,500 COVID-related deaths in total. The country was also lauded for its quick COVID response, NZ closed its borders and imposed a lockdown before things started getting worse. Ardern’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 were applauded by many around the world.

Introduced a public holiday to celebrate Matariki

Jacinda Ardern was also the Prime Minister under whose reign the New Zealand government declared a public holiday to celebrate Matariki. In Māori culture, Matariki is the name of the Pleiades star clusters, the festival is marked as the Māori New Year. The festival is usually celebrated in late June or in early July every year. The Māori are the indigenous Polynesian section of the population of New Zealand. Throughout her premiership, Ardern has been an ardent advocate of the rights of the indigenous group.

Took her baby to the UN!

The New Zealand Prime Minister managed to make early headlines in 2019 by becoming the first world leader to bring her newborn to the United Nations General Assembly meeting. The baby even had an official United Nations ID, making her three-month-old daughter, the youngest attendee of the international meeting. During the visit, the much-loved Prime Minister even managed to play with her child before she gave a speech at the Nelson Mandela peace summit. Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford even shared a picture of the UN Id his daughter received at the International meeting.

Because everyone on twitter's been asking to see Neve's UN id, staff here whipped one up.

I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change.

Great yarn for her 21st. pic.twitter.com/838BI96VYX — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) September 24, 2018

Introduced the first well-being budget

In 2019, Ardern worked with the NZ Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson to deliver the world’s first Wellbeing Budget 2019. With the budget, the Labour Party decided to keep the health and well-being of the people as a major priority. The labour party stated that the “Budget shows you can be both economically responsible and kind. We are turning the corner on issues others have written off as too hard for too long – while keeping the books in order”. The move from the Ardern administration was the first in the world.

The news of Ardern’s resignation came as a shock to many, however, many even lauded her decision to step down, when she felt overwhelmed in the role of the PM. From Australian PM Anthony Albanese to Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, world leaders took to Twitter to share their shock over the announcement. However, world leaders also lauded her for her work as the New Zealand Prime Minister. Even though Ardern will step down the next month, the country will still hold on to her legacy.

Thank you, @JacindaArdern, for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend. pic.twitter.com/72Q5p9GZzg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 19, 2023