As King Charles Takes Over, Here's A List Of Items Taken Away By British Besides Kohinoor

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the British Empire, and King Charles being officially proclaimed the new King of the UK, netizens on social media have demanded that Britain give back the Kohinoor diamond to India. People believe that the precious diamond, which is mounted on the crown of the Queen and will now go to the next monarch, King Charles III, should be given back to India as the latter is the only rightful owner. However, with this demand, other things that the UK has looted from India and other countries are also being widely discussed.

Here are some precious items taken away by the Britishers:

1. Kohinoor Diamond

The Kohinoor Diamond, which is one of the most precious diamonds in the world, was found in India in the 14th century in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh during the reign of the Kaaktiya Dynasty. The Kohinoor diamond was used as one eye of the deity in a Hindu temple in Warangal until Alauddin Khijli's General Malik Kafur looted it. The diamond was passed on by several rulers of the Mughal Empire to Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who kept it in Lahore after he came to Punjab. Later, the diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 after the annexation of Punjab during Maharaja Ranjit Singh's son Dileep Singh's rule. Currently, the diamond is set in the Queen's crown and is stored in the Tower of London's Jewel House.

2. The Great Star of Africa diamond

The UK possesses the "Great Start of Africa" diamond, which is the world's largest diamond and weighs around 530 carats. It is estimated to be worth around USD 400 million. The Great Star of Africa was mined in South Africa in 1905. According to historians, the diamond was mined in 1905 and presented to Edward VII, who claims that the diamond was stolen by the British government during their rule.

3. Tipu Sultan's Ring

Another prized possession of the British Empire is Tipu Sultan's ring, which was taken by Britishers from Sultan's dead body in 1799 after he lost the battle against the British Kingdom. As per media reports, the ring was sold at an auction in the UK to an unidentified bidder for around 145,000 British pounds.

4. Elgin Marbles

Another possession of Britan is the Elgin Marbles. It is believed that Lord Elgin allegedly removed the marbles from the Parthenon's decaying walls in Greece and transported them to London in 1803. According to reports, Greece has been asking for its priceless possession since 1925, but the marbles have remained in the British Museum.

5. Rosetta Stone

Currently, the Rosetta Stone is kept at the British Museum for display. According to many archaeologists, the Rosetta Stone was "stolen" by Britishers after they won the battle against France in the 1800s.

Image: AP