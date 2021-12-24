As Myanmar Army Launches Airstrikes In Lay Kay Kaw, Hundreds Flee To Thailand

Myanmar military has launched airstrikes and conducted heavy artillery in Lay Kay Kaw, a small town controlled by the Karen guerrillas, AP reported citing local officials and residents. The airstrikes and heavy artillery has resulted in hundreds of people being forced to flee across a river into Thailand. No immediate casualties have been reported due to the explosion. The small town targeted by the Myanmar forces is near the Thailand border.

The initial bombing occurred at around 10:10 pm (local time) on Thursday, however the exact location of the attack is being investigated, Myanmar Now reported citing a source close to Karen National Union administrators. The source further revealed that the airplane is not present in the region and they were trying to find the exact place where it bombed. Aye Lwin, a member of the Lay Kay Kaw town administration told The Associated Press that the Myanmar military bombed a location near Lay Kay Kaw with two military aircrafts. After launching the airstrikes, army personnels from bases fired on Thursday, 23 December.

Karen guerrillas have urged UN to impose a no-fly zone over the region

The airstrikes were carried out on Lay Kay Kaw three days after the Karen guerrillas had urged the United Nations to impose a no-fly zone over the small town in a bid to protect the people, as per the AP report. People could hear the sounds of gunfire, bombing and fighter jets on the Thai side of the border. Two sources from Myawaddy and one from Maesot, a town in Thailand, which forms part of the Thai-Myanmar border, confirmed the presence of airplanes and the sound of heavy artillery to Myanmar Now.

The small town which has been attacked by the Myanmar military is controlled by ethnic guerrillas, Karen guerrillas, who have raised demands for greater autonomy from the central government. The fight erupted in February after the country’s army overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as the Karen guerrillas had offered refuge to military opponents. Following the airstrike, around 40 military vehicles were witnessed going towards Lay Kay Kaw that passes through Myawaddy. The military convoy was heading towards Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) outposts in the region.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP