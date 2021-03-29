 As Myanmar Coup Violence Escalates, UNICEF Claims Several Dozens killed By Military

As many as seven children were among more than 400 people killed by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday since the military coup in February, informed the UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. The increasing violence which killed by some local estimates in Myanmar over 420 people, including several children under 16-years-old has prompted a U.N. human rights expert to call it a mass murder and question the international community for taking more steps to end it.

Following the tragedy, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore has now issued a strong statement and said, “An 11-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, two 13-year-old boys, a 13-year-old girl, three 16-year-old boys, and two seventeen-year-old boys, all reportedly shot and killed. A one-year-old baby girl gravely injured after being struck in the eye with a rubber bullet. These were the latest child casualties on the bloodiest day in Myanmar since the military takeover on 1 February."

She added, “In less than two months, at least 35 children have allegedly been killed, countless others seriously injured and almost 1,000 children and young people reported arbitrarily detained by security forces across the country. Millions of children and young people have been directly or indirectly exposed to traumatizing scenes of violence, threatening their mental health and emotional wellbeing."

She further said, “I am appalled by the indiscriminate killing, including of children, taking place in Myanmar and by the failure of security forces to exercise restraint and ensure children’s safety. As the Secretary-General just said, those responsible for these actions, which undoubtedly constitute egregious child rights violations, must be held accountable. In addition to the immediate impacts of the violence, the longer-term consequences of the crisis for the country’s children could be catastrophic."

At least 114 civilians were killed across the country as the military marked the holiday with a parade. The death toll in Myanmar has been steadily increasing as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression of opposition to the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Why Military Coup?

The military had accused the Myanmar government of engaging in illegal activities, election fraud, and corruption. However, the military has most likely orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25% of the total seats in their parliament.

