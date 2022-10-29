As Rishi Sunak Takes Over As UK PM, Here's List Of Other Indian-origin World Leaders

Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, replacing Liz Truss after she announced her resignation after remaining for 45 days in office.

Previously, Sunak was appointed as the chief secretary to the treasury by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019. He held the post of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022. However, Sunak is not alone on the list of world leaders with an Indian background to have held leadership positions.

The 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List released by a US-based organisation said that more than 200 Indian-origin leaders have held the highest ranks of government in 15 nations across the world. With Rishi Sunak taking over as Prime Minister of the UK, here's a list of other Indian-origin leaders around the world who occupy high ranks:

1. Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is currently the Vice President of the United States. Harris was born in Oakland, California to parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica. She is the first female Vice President of the US. Harris is also the first African-American and first Asian-American Vice President. Previously, she has served as District Attorney of San Francisco and California's Attorney General. She was sworn into the United States Senate in 2017.

2. Prithvirajsing Roopun

Prithvirajsing Roopun has been the President of Mauritius since 2019. He was born in a Hindu family and was an Arya Samaji follower in Quatre Bornes. He grew up in Morcellement St. Jean, a suburb of Quatre Bornes. He began practising as an attorney at law in 1986.

3. Antonio Costa

Antonio Costa took over as Prime Minister of Portugal in 2015. Serving as the 119th PM of Portugal, Costa is half Portuguese and half Indian as his father Orlando da Costa was born to a Goan family in Mozambique. Before becoming Portugal's PM, he held several positions including being a member of the Lisbon City Council, Minister of Justice and Mayor of Lisbon City Hall.

4. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Mohamed Irfaan Ali is serving as the 10th President of Guyana. He was born in an Indo-Guyanese family in Leonora. Notably, he is the first Muslim President of Guyana.

5. Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi is serving as the 9th president of Suriname. He was born in an Indo-Surinamese family in Lelydorp. Before joining politics, Santokhi served as a police officer in Suriname.

6. Wavel Ramkalawan

Wavel Ramkalawan assumed office as Seychelles' President in 2020. Ramkalawan was born in Mahe and his grandfather was from Bihar, India. His father was a metalworker while his mother worked as a primary school teacher. He is an ordained minister in the Anglican Church.

7. Pravind Jugnauth

Pravind Jugnauth is serving as the Prime Minister of Mauritius since January 2017. He is the son of former Mauritius President and Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth. Jugnauth was born in a Hindu family in Mauritius but his ancestors had migrated from Uttar Pradesh, India.

8. Halimah Yacob

Halimah Yacob is serving as the eighth President of Singapore since 2017. She is also the first female President of Singapore. Yacob was born in Singapore to an Indian father and Malay mother

Image: AP