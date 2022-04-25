As Singapore Eases COVID Protocols SIA To Increase Number Of Flights To India

Nearly two years after imposing strict measures to arrest the spread of the COVID virus, Singapore has recently lifted the pandemic restrictions. "We are cheered by the further easing of measures" and that "these changes will bring us almost all the way to how things were before COVID-19," Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a social media post, after announcing the relaxation on COVID protocols. The decision was widely appreciated by the airline companies which have been facing the worst ever crisis since the pandemic knocked on their doors around two years ago. Singapore Airlines, which had earlier announced to launch of A380 services to New Delhi and Mumbai in anticipation of the high demand for flights, is expected to start its flights later this month.

From 26 April 2022, fully vaccinated travellers and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below do not need to take a pre-departure test for entry into Singapore (https://t.co/U7kl2VXlh5). Plan your next flight with us and comment which pre-flight activity is your favourite! pic.twitter.com/QSPBwi3kQp — Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) April 22, 2022

Singapore Airlines, which is known for its superjumbo size planes, is likely to fly with its full capacity of 470 passengers in one go.

According to the recently announced decision, residents will no longer be required to use TraceTogether-- a system for COVID exposure contact tracing. Also, vaccinated travellers can enter the city without any restrictions. The government has also lifted the compulsory COVID testing for international passengers. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) data, Indians have made up the largest number of overseas arrivals in Singapore-- around 54,530 Indians landed in the first three months of this year. Altogether, a total of 2,46,120 visitors arrived in Singapore during the first calendar quarter this year, still a far cry from the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019 of 4.69 million.

Disney opens as COVID eases

Apart from airlines, the government has also allowed the services of Disneyland. "Since Christmas, we haven’t been back here, my daughter’s really happy, she’s been waiting so long," said Joyce Mak, 36, who brought her young daughter to Disneyland. "Last night she was so excited, she didn’t want to go to sleep," she added.

It is worth mentioning that the easing of restrictions came after officials acknowledged that people were getting frustrated with the measures and that there must be a balance between fighting the epidemic and resumption of normal activities. The strict restrictions were reimposed in February this year after the city started witnessing more than 20,000 cases of Coronavirus on the daily basis, with the hospitals and mortuary filled with dead bodies.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @SingaporeAir/Twitter