Sri Lanka has planned to release a commemorative stamp including the portrait of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as part of the celebrations for its 75th Independence Day on February 4, 2023. Separated just about 55 km from India with the Palk Strait in between, Sri Lanka got its independence from the British rule on this day in 1948 and the nation has big plans which would set it on a course for the next 25 years.

(Jawaharlal Nehru with Mahatma Gandhi; Image: AP)

The decision to honour Pandit Nehru has to do with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe's fascination with the former. On India's 75th Independence Day last year, the Lankan President praised him saying India's global dominance is the biggest tribute to Pandit Nehru. Wickremesinghe also mentioned 'inspirational' 'Tryst with Destiny' speech by Pandit Nehru which he delivered when India gained Independence after over 200 years of exploitation under the British rule and underlined his help in making Sri Lanka a part of the United Nations.

(Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe; Image: AP)

Wickremesinghe also revealed that his father knew Pandit Nehru well and that he got to see him in person from a distance when he was a child. "I remember and I was told how his (Nehru's) representative VK Krishna Menon gave all the support to my father to go around in New York arranging for Sri Lanka's entry into the United Nations. My father knew him well. I only saw him at a distance as a student, watching his car pass by on the way to India House", the Lankan President said. He made these revelations during his address after receiving a Dornier 228 Maritime Patrol Aircraft which was handed over by India to strengthen bilateral ties and Sri Lanka's maritime security.

Sri Lanka's plan for Independence Day

According to a release by the President's media division, Sri Lanka will celebrate its Independence Day under the theme "Namo Namo Matha - A step toward a Century" wherein the government will announce its new reformist course. This course is for the implementation of a policy for a stable government until the 100th Independence Day in 2048. The main celebration, meanwhile, will begin at 8:30 am at Galle Face Green under the patronage of President Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and many cultural and religious programs will be organised throughout the country.

On February 2, the Buddhist religious rites will be performed in the evening and the Dhamma sermon will begin on the same night followed by an almsgiving on February 3. Moreover, the national parks will also be open to the public free of charge throughout the day on February 4.