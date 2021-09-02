As Taliban & Al Qaeda Join Forces, Clip Shows Afghan Resistance Ready To Defend Panjshir

Adding to the ongoing crisis, the Taliban has joined hands with the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda to fight against Northern Alliance in Panjshir Valley, which is still free from the clutches of the insurgents. However, new videos from Panjshir show unafraid resistance troops ready to fight extremists.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, several resistance front soldiers can be seen assembled in one area. One of them is seen atop a vehicle, leading a machine gun. Another clip shows a troop driving a Humvee. Soldiers are also seen keeping a close eye on developments in the nearby region.

Republic Media Network's reporter, Saqib, who is on the ground in Panjshir, said that the Taliban has launched attacks from two directions- the main entrance of Panjshir Valley and Khawak Pass.

With its base in Panjshir, the National Resistance Front (NRF) led by Ahmad Massoud and supported by caretaker president Amrullah Saleh has stood strong against the Taliban. The Panjshir resistance has said that they have gunned down more than 350 terrorists and captured 130 others.

Al Qaeda joins Taliban's attack in Panjshir

Earlier the resistance front had tweeted: "Al-Qaeda has joined the Taliban to fight against the Afghan Resistance Front. The US retreated, history repeats itself."

In another sign of Taliban-Al-Qaeda tie-up, Al-Qaeda, on Wednesday, had put out a two-page statement over the Taliban's triumph in the war-ravaged nation. In the congratulatory message, Al-Qaeda made mentions of Palestine, Maghreb, Yemen and also called for "liberation" of Kashmir. Furthermore, key Al-Qaeda leaders have returned to the Nangarhar province after the Taliban's takeover.

The National Resistance Front has opposed the Taliban's recent takeover of the country until it agrees to form an inclusive government. The extremist organisation had earlier vowed to form an inclusive government, however, their offensive against minorities and people who worked for foreign governments speak differently. They have also banned music in public places and co-ed schools, exposing their hardline set of rules.



Image: AP/@Mohsood123-Twitter