As Taliban Breach Kabul, Over 80 Afghanistan Soldiers Cross Border & Seek Uzbekistan's Aid

As many as 84 Afghan soldiers have crossed the Afghan-Uzbek border and asked Tashkent for help, said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry. While informing that on August 14, a group of 84 Afghan government soldiers had crossed the border at one of the checkpoints and were detained by units of the border forces of the State Security Service. This latest development comes at a time when the Taliban insurgents have now entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul.

Afghanistan soldiers seek help from Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry said, "The frontier violators did not resist and asked for assistance, including medical one for three injured (soldiers). The soldiers received medical assistance, food and temporary shelter."

According to the Russian news agency, the only province in the north of Afghanistan, Balkh, fell to the Taliban, which brought the entire northern zone under the fighters' control.

As per local media reports, The Taliban have now wrested control of the fourth largest city of Afghanistan, Mazar-i-Sharif. Meanwhile, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and the prominent "Jihad leader" Atta Muhammad Noor, who was defending the city, fled to Uzbekistan along with their fighters and sons.

While stating that the collapse of Mazar-e-sharif was a plot, Atta Noor said that it was aimed to get him and Marshal Dostum surrendered.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that the provincial office, police headquarter, National Directorate of Security (NDS) local office, and 209th Shaheen corps have fallen to the fighters. Afghanistan is currently witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

(Image: ANI, PTI)