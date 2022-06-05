Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Thursday, welcomed United Nations’ decision to accept his country’s renaming to Turkiye (pronounced Tur-key-yay). “(It would) increase our country’s brand value,” he said in the aftermath.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan touted that the new name of the country would symbolise the “culture, civilization and values of the nation in the best way." Notably, the country is not the first to change its name, as there are other countries which have made similar moves.

The Netherlands: The European country officially overhauled its name from Holland to The Netherlands in 2020. One of the prime reasons, as stated by authorities, was to distinguish the country from North and South Holland. Interestingly, the move was also touted to help the country distance itself from Amsterdam, located in the North-Holland.

'Jomhuri-ye Eslāmi-ye Irān'

Iran: Despite opposition from the British, Persia changed its name to Iran before March 1935. The suggestion for the change is said to have come from the Iranian ambassador to Germany, who came under the influence of the Nazis. Since 1 April 1979, the official name of the Iranian state is Jomhuri-ye Eslāmi-ye Irān, which roughly translated to English reads the Islamic Republic of Iran.

North Macedonia: The Republic of Macedonia changed its official name to the Republic of North Macedonia in 2019. The reason behind this was political, an attempt to bolster ties with its southern neighbour Greece, which could facilitate its bid to join NATO.

Macedonia is the name of a region in Greece as well as the moniker given to the ancient Greek kingdom. While Athens was adamant for the Balkan country to relinquish all use of the term, proposing the names “Vardar Republic” or “Republic of Skopj”, both parties finally agreed to the name North Macedonia.

Czechia: Back in 2016, the Czech government officially changed its name to Czechia, along with a recommendation to promote this short version in international contexts. The administration touted it as a marketing move, asserting that Czechia is an easier name to attach to products.

Sri Lanka: The island nation, located just over 1,500 kilometres south of India, was earlier called Ceylon. The British colonisers had derived it from a Portuguese name. However, it was dropped in 1972 when the country became a republic and Queen Elizabeth II ceased to be head of state. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that the administration mandated the use of name Sri Lanka in all governmental institutions.

Eswatini: In April 2018, the king of Swaziland issued a statement declaring that the country’s name would change to Eswatini. The modification didn’t surprise its people since that was the name they were already using, however, it was new to the world. Eswatini is just the translation of Swaziland to the local language, which means “land of the Swazis.”

Myanmar: In 1989, the country’s military government changed its name from Burma to Myanmar. This was done to preserve the way the Asian country writes its name in the local language. It also modified the name of the then country capital from Rangoon to Yangon. While the west initially opposed the name change (because it didn’t recognise the military administration), almost all the countries, including US and Britain have softened their stance in recent years.

(Image: Unsplash)