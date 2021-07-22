As UK Reels Under Severe Heatwave, Firefighters Issue Warning To Stay Safe Indoors

Amidst soaring temperatures in the UK, firefighters have advised Britons that glass and mirrors could ignite a fire. Meanwhile, meteorologists have predicted an 'extreme heat' up to 32 degrees celsius and urged the people to be careful of the dangers of sunlight reflecting off the glass that could ignite fires. According to a report by Mirror (UK), the latest warning comes after the fire brigade got a call to a flat fire in Silvertown. The investigator said that the fire was ignited due to wooden cardboard that was kept on the second floor of the balcony in a linear direction to sunlight.

Avoid keeping vulnerable items under influence of direct sunlight

While explaining the modus operandi to douse the fire at Silvertown, a firefighter official told Mirror that the fire was engulfed the whole flat after being ignited from a wooden box stored at the balcony. Further, he said that strong sunlight is quite common during the summer, wherefore, keeping the vulnerable items under influence of direct sunlight would further ignite the fire. He advised the citizens to keep glass ornaments, mirrors, crystals and other reflective items away from the direct sunlight.

UK weather department predicts heavy showers in August

Want to know what the weather has in store for us over the next 10 days? ☀️🌥️🌧️☔️⚠️ Here's Aidan with all the details pic.twitter.com/5mrd4oqDIR — Met Office (@metoffice) July 21, 2021

According to the UK weather department, another warm night with mostly clear skies follows, some coastal counties in northern and eastern Scotland and the eastern side of England turning cloudier for the next two days."An unsettled start to the period, especially across eastern parts of the UK where some slow-moving and heavy showers are likely, these possibly thundery at times. The best of the drier and sunnier conditions will be towards the west at first. Conditions are likely to become more generally unsettled by mid-week. Temperatures are likely to dip back to near normal to warm for most, particularly in the northwest of the UK. From the end of next week until early August, we will likely see changeable conditions with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers, perhaps with some more prolonged rain at times," read the prediction released by the UK met department.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)