As West Exits, 4 Indian Retailers Interested To Spread Operations In Russia

As global brands are leaving Russia in light of its ruthless invasion of Ukraine and amidst alleged reports of genocide, a number of Indian companies reportedly expressed their interest to spread their footprints in Moscow. According to Sputnik, four Indian companies have signed preliminary agreements with partners from Russia to open shopping centres in the country.

Additionally, six firms are also expected to sign a similar contract with Russia later this week. Sputnik reported that clothing brand Being Human, Home furnishing brand Maspar, Killer Jeans and handbag seller Da Milano are considered to foray into the Russian market.

Multinational firms exit Russian market amid Ukraine war

Several multinational entities such as BNY Mellon, Ericsson, JPMorgan, Nokia, Shell, Volvo, Microsoft, Apple, and Visa among others have suspended their business in Russia in view of the ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

On Monday, Telecom equipment maker and 5G technology supplier Nokia also announced that it will exit the Russian market owing to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said Tuesday “it has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible.”

Nokia stated that it has suspended deliveries, stopped new business and moved research and development activities out of Russia in the past weeks. The company said that Russia accounted for less than 2% of Nokia’s sales in 2021, and the exit decision will have no impact on its financial outlook this year.

It said that “as we exit, we will aim to provide the necessary support to maintain the networks and are applying for the relevant licenses to enable this support in compliance with current sanctions.”

After its defeat in capturing the capital Kyiv, Russia has now moved its focus to the eastern part of Ukraine. Moscow has increased its offensive in Mariupol. The Russian invasion has ravaged Ukraine with over 4.6 million population forced to flee from their homes as homes were destroyed and thousands of civilians killed or injured.