As World Is At War Against COVID-19, UN Chief Says 'Vaccines Only Weapons To Combat Virus'

Amid the overwhelming COVID-19 situation, United Nations on May 24 called for logic and urgency for inequitable access to COVID-19 vaccine. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on May 24 while addressing the opening of the World Health annual assembly urged the nations to increase COVID-19 vaccine production. He declared that the world was at "war with a virus'' and he described vaccines as "our weapons" to combat against the deadly virus.

War with a virus

During the 74th World Health Assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged wealthier countries to play their part in increasing vaccine manufacturing capacity. He further added that richer countries should ensure that poor countries are not left behind in recovering from pandemic. He said that the most vulnerable are suffering the most and the war against the pandemic is not yet over.

The 74th World Health Assembly #WHA74 will start TODAY at 10h00 CEST.



📋 Provisional agenda: https://t.co/vwNQuAgpyS



📋 Preliminary journal: https://t.co/Ej3cn8bCNZ



More information ⬇️ https://t.co/3GJsOy28xG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 24, 2021

Guterres said that rich countries have vaccinated the majority of their people while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by "circling and mutating in the poorest countries.'' He pointed out that more than 3.4 million people have died and some 500 million jobs have disappeared since the disease first surfaced in China in late 2019. He further said that further spikes and surges could claim hundreds of thousands of lives, and slow the global economic recovery. Guterres insisted that "COVID-19 cannot be beaten one country at a time."

The assembly began with statements from various world leaders, health ministers and will continue until June 1. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 24 while addressing the opening of the UN health agency's annual assembly warned that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmissible. He said that the “greatest drivers” of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the “lack of international solidarity and sharing”. Tedros noted that if anyone is left behind, all are held back and further warned that that the world still remains in a "very dangerous situation".

"We all know that one of the greatest drivers of the #COVID19 pandemic has been the lack of international solidarity and sharing: sharing data, sharing information, sharing pathogens, sharing resources, sharing technology"-@DrTedros #WHA74 pic.twitter.com/KHmlsXip02 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 24, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay