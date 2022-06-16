ASEAN Chief Says India's Economic Partnership With ASEAN Flourished Despite COVID Pandemic

The Secretary-General of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), Lim Jock Hoi, expressed confidence in India-ASEAN trade and investment ties on Thursday, June 16, saying that the two countries' economic partnership has grown in recent years despite the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the Delhi Dialogue XII, he said, "Our economic partnership grew in recent years despite Covid. Our trade has grown. Foreign Direct investments (FCI) from India to ASEAN grew. To meet challenges of rapid tech advancement, ASEAN is building upon vast digitalisation network."

Notably, FDIs from ASEAN to India totalled USD 117.88 billion between 2000 and 2021. Singaporean investments in India accounted for the majority of them (USD 115 billion). From April 2019 to March 2022, India would invest USD 55.5 billion in ASEAN, with USD 51.5 billion invested in Singapore.

On the trade and investment front, commodity trade between India and ASEAN region has reached 98.39 billion in the period April 2021-February 2022. India's main trading ties are with Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand i.e. 5 out of the 10 ASEAN member states.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership "stands on a firm foundation today, and ASEAN is key to India's Act East Policy and its vision for the larger Indo-Pacific."

"This multi-faced partnership encompasses many sectoral dialogue mechanisms and working groups that meet regularly at various levels and include annual Summit, Ministerial and Senior Officials' meetings. The ongoing India- ASEAN collaboration is guided by the Plan of Action 2021-2025 which was adopted in 2020," the release said.

More about Delhi Dialogue XII, 2022

The year 2022 has been declared as ASEAN-India Friendship Year, and all Foreign Ministers from all ASEAN Member States, as well as ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi, attend the summit in New Delhi.

This is the first time Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) is hosted in New Delhi, which is accompanied by the 12th edition of Delhi Dialogue, a premier Track 1.5 Dialogue in the ASEAN- India calendar, hosted by India on 16-17 June 2022.

The theme of DD-XII is 'Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific'. the ministerial session of DD-XII is being attended by the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the ASEAN Ministers.

(With inputs from ANI)