ASEAN 'crucial' To India's 'Act East Policy' EAM Jaishankar Says In Indonesia

Calling ASEAN a “crucial” pillar of India’s Act East Policy, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday (July 13) said that a “strong and unified” bloc will play an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. He made the remarks at the opening session of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference in Jakarta.

“ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong & unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific,” the External Affairs Minister said in his Thursday address. “India firmly supports ASEAN centrality & the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific...We look forward to working with ASEAN in further expanding our partnership into newer areas while strengthening cooperation in cyber, financial and maritime domains..."

He also welcomed Indonesia’s effort to unify the regional body. “I would also like to express my appreciation for the efforts of Indonesia in effectively steering ASEAN onto the current geopolitical scenario,” he asserted. The External Affairs Minister is on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12. His overseas engagement in these two countries will conclude on July 18.

Jaishankar recalls the last milestone

During his address, Jaishankar recalled how the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations was celebrated in 2022. “This was done with a host of activities, which focused on all dimensions of our partnership, including the first Foreign Ministers meeting in Delhi, an exchange of parliamentary delegations, an artist camp, the first-ever Defence Ministers meeting. It closed with the first ASEAN-India maritime exercise in May 2023,” he said.

In his keynote speech, Jaishankar insisted that India is looking forward to expanding its ties with the regional body in cyber, financial and maritime security domains.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner, we look forward to working with ASEAN to further expand our partnership to include newer areas while strengthening existing cooperation,” he said.

“I refer here, especially to cyber, financial and maritime security domains,” he added. Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta. The two leaders deliberated on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict along with other international issues.