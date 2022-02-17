ASEAN Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting In Cambodia To Discuss Myanmar Military Violence

As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) seeks an immediate end of violence and a visit by a special envoy to Myanmar on Thursday, foreign ministers of the group are likely to hold a meeting to discuss how to approach the Myanmar military. The meeting will be held in Cambodia, which currently holds the rotating chair of the bloc. Some ministers are expected to participate virtually in the meeting, ANI reported citing NHK World. Southeast Asian country, Brunei, which took over ASEAN chairmanship last year, hoped to appoint Erywan Yusof, its second foreign minister, as the bloc's envoy to Myanmar. However, the offer was turned down by Myanmar's military.

Cambodia's attempt to have its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn named ASEAN's envoy to Myanmar is expected to be approved by the foreign ministers. Myanmar's military has turned down ASEAN's proposal to send a non-political envoy to the meeting instead of a military-appointed foreign minister. Despite Myanmar's absence from the meeting, there remains uncertainty about whether the ministers would be able to reach an agreement. The meeting was supposed to be held in January, but it was postponed after Cambodia disputed with other countries over its stance on Myanmar.

ASEAN to focus on implementing "Five-Point Consensus" concerning Myanmar

At the meeting, ministers are anticipated to focus on how to implement the "Five-Point Consensus" concerning Myanmar following the military coup in February 2021. The consensus was reached last year during an ASEAN summit-level meeting. It calls for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar as well as a discussion between all parties concerned, mediated by an ASEAN special envoy, NHK World reported.

People opposed to military rule in Myanmar held statewide strike on Feb 1

It is worth mentioning here that the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, 2021, just as her National League for Democracy party was set to begin a second term in office after winning a landslide victory in the election. This year, on February 1, people opposed to military rule in Myanmar held a statewide strike to mark the anniversary of the military coup in the country. The demonstrations were held to express their strength and solidarity amid growing concerns about what has become an increasingly violent power struggle. According to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,500 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP