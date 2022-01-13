ASEAN Postpones Foreign Ministers Meeting Amid Divide Over Junta Rule In Myanmar

Cambodia on Wednesday announced that it has postponed a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) scheduled for next week. Some ministers expressed "difficulties" in attending the in-person event that would have been the first under Cambodia's chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, the government’s office said, according to Kyodo news. Although speculations emerged Wednesday that the cancellation may have been due to the regional group's response to military-ruled Myanmar, Cambodian PM Hun Sen attracted widespread backlash after he became the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar’s military Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Despite the anti-Junta protests in Myanmar, Cambodia’s strongman arrived in Myanmar with his deputy prime minister and foreign minister, both of whom warned that the country’s situation was dire and that it contained "all the ingredients for civil war.” Prominent international rights groups and local anti-junta activists urged the leader to cancel his 2-day visit but he had insisted that he would go. More than 1,400 civilians have been killed in the Junta democracy rally crackdown since the Feb 1 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in Myanmar.

Cambodian officials refuse to elaborate on 'difficulties'

Cambodia, which now has the rotating chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, had just a day earlier released details of the preparation of logistics for the ASEAN foreign ministers' retreat. David, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Head of the Secretariat of the National Commission for Organising the ASEAN Summits, also held a press conference regarding the preparations. "The postponement is because many ASEAN ministers are having difficulties in travelling to join," Cambodia foreign ministry spokesperson Koy Kuong told reporters of Bangkok Post separately.

When asked to comment on the names of the ministers who could not attend the Jan 18-19 meeting scheduled in Siem Reap and the details of the specific issues with respect to travel, Cambodian officials refused to make further remarks. Last year, under Brunei's chairmanship, ASEAN did not invite the Myanmar Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing at the annual leaders' summit for not finding the political resolution, holding the country’s democratically elected leader in detention, and not initiating a political dialogue with the partner nations.