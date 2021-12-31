Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani recently broke his silence with his first interview since fleeing Kabul back in mid-August. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ghani on Thursday revealed that he was rushed into fleeing Kabul on a helicopter by his terrified national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, and the commander of then-presidential security detail. When asked what he would say to the Afghan people, many of whom “blame you as their leader” for the current catastrophe, Ghani said that his biggest mistake had been relying on Afghanistan’s allies and partners.

The former Afghanistan President blamed the collapse of his government on the US, saying that Washington sidelined him during talks with the Taliban. “It became an American issue, not an Afghan issue,” Ghani told BBC. He criticised the United States for leading his government out of years of peace talks with the militant group, claiming that deals signed under the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in effect sacrificed Afghans for a smooth departure of the US troops.

“What they rightly blame me for, they have a total right to, I trusted in our international partnership and pursued that path,” Ghani said, adding, “All of us made a huge mistake assuming the patience of the international community would last.”

“Process-wise, outcome-wise, the responsibility has to clearly rest with the [American] team,” he told the media outlet. “We were never given the opportunity to sit down with them [the Taliban]. Ambassador Khalilzad sat down with them; it became an American issue, not an Afghan issue. They erased us,” the former Afghan President added.

In the end, it was a 'violent coup and not a political agreement'

It is to mention that Wahington had reached a deal with the Taliban in February 2020 on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban’s halting of their attacks on foreign forces. Under the deal, the former US President Donald Trump had promised to bring the number of US forces in Afghanistan to zero by May 2021. However, the talks did not work and by the summer of 2021, with Joe Biden as the new US President, the date of withdrawal was pushed back to September 11.

What happened, in the end, was a “violent coup and not a political agreement, or a political process where the people have been involved,” Ghani said. The former Afghan President said that he fled the nation because his security detail was “not capable” of defending him. "Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens," he told BBC.

When asked about any personal regrets that had surfaced in the last 100 days, Ghani lamented the damage to his reputation and legacy. He did not mention the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. But he stated that his work “has been destroyed. My values have been trampled on, and I’ve been made a scapegoat”.

