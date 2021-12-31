Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani recently broke his silence with his first interview since fleeing Kabul back in mid-August, following the Taliban takeover. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ghani defended his decision to flee Afghanistan, saying he did so to prevent the destruction of Kabul. He revealed that when he woke up on August 15, he had “no inkling” it would be his last day in the nation. It was only when his plane left Kabul that he realised he was going, Ghani told the media outlet.

The ex Afghanistan President on Thursday said that he was rushed into fleeing Kabul on a helicopter by his terrified national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, and the commander of then-presidential security detail. When asked what he would say to the Afghan people, many of whom “blame you as their leader” for the current catastrophe, Ghani said that he is willing to take the blame for some things which led to the fall of Kabul - like trusting "in our international partnership".

However, he went on to add, “My life work has been destroyed. My values had been trampled on. And I have been made a scapegoat."

Speaking to the media outlet, Ghani recalled that the Taliban fighters had agreed not to enter Kabul, “but two hours later, this was not the case”. He said that two different factions of the Taliban were closing in from two different directions. And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of five million and bring havoc to the people was enormous, he added.

Ghani said that the "terrified" chief of the presidential security came to him to say that if he took a stand, "they will all be killed". "He did not give me more than two minutes," the former president revealed.

“My instructions had been to prepare for departure for [the city of] Khost. He told me that Khost had fallen and so had Jalalabad. I did not know where we will go. Only when we took off, it became clear that we were leaving [Afghanistan]. So this really was sudden," Ghani said.

'Became an American issue, not an Afghan issue'

Further, he acknowledged that mistakes were made, including “assuming that the patience of the international community would last”. The former Afghanistan President blamed the collapse of his government on the US, saying that Washington sidelined him during talks with the Taliban. “It became an American issue, not an Afghan issue,” Ghani told BBC. He criticised the United States for leading his government out of years of peace talks with the militant group, claiming that deals signed under the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in effect sacrificed Afghans for a smooth departure of the US troops.

What happened, in the end, was a “violent coup and not a political agreement, or a political process where the people have been involved,” Ghani said. The former Afghan President said that he fled the nation because his security detail was “not capable” of defending him. "Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens," he told BBC.

(Image: AP)



