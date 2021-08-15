Ashraf Ghani In Discussion With International Powers On Taliban Crisis: Fmr Spokesperson

With the annexation of Mazar-i-Sharif and Jalalabad, the Taliban has reached the outskirts of Kabul. While the Afghanistan security forces previously bombarded several insurgent hideouts, they have largely failed to put up a fight. Former spokesperson to President Ashraf Ghani, Najibullah Azad addressed the same and conveyed the message that Ghani set to the world at such a critical hour.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Afghan diplomat asserted that the President is adamant about regrouping of the security and defence forces and fighting against the Taliban. However, Ghani is in consultation with political leaders and international powers before announcing the “historic decision.”

But Azad said that that decision does not imply that security forces would go on a battle. Buttressing his stance, he said that only three-four hours ago, the army commander in Paktia province was ready to fight the insurgents but he was asked to step back. “That means the government does not have any plan to resist or to fight back but they are going to go for a political settlement,” Azad reckoned.

Touting a resignation from Ghani, Azad said that there are a “lot of liabilities and responsibilities” on the President. “Before he does that he wants to make sure that the international community guarantees the structure and branches of the government.” According to him, a completely discreet interim government is expected in the country.

“Of course, Ghani is not going to leave everything to Taliban but a transitional or interim government will come into place, Azad said adding probably Ghani is going to do it in a day or two or next some hours.”

Taliban takes control of north, west, and south

Earlier on Friday, the Islamist fundamentalist group seized Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand, after two weeks of heavy fighting. With the latest takeover clubbed with Herat and Kandahar, the Taliban have completed their sweep of the south. The group now holds possession of over 20 of the 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan. Now, with just a sliver of land left under the control of the Afghan government, foreign countries have ramped up efforts to obliterate sensitive documents and airlift their officials and citizens.

Image: Najibullah Azad/Twitter