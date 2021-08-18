Putting to end all speculations doing the rounds on the whereabouts of Ashraf Ghani, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday confirmed that the Afghan President, along with his family, had been welcomed into its borders. In the statement, the Ministry has stated that they have been welcomed to the UAE on 'humanitarian grounds'. Soon after surrendering to the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani, along with his family and his aides, had fled Afghanistan stating that they wanted to 'avoid further bloodshed'.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the statement released on the official website of the Ministry read.

Ashraf Ghani flees with 4 cars, a helicopter with cash: Report

On Monday, the Russian embassy in Kabul reported that the Afghan President fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter loaded with cash. "Four cars were filled with money, they tried to shove another part of the money into a helicopter, but not everything fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac," the report read.

After Ghani had fled Kabul, Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi had lashed out at the leader in a tweet saying " they tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, damn the rich man and his gang."

Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker President

Meanwhile, in the absence of Ashraf Ghani, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.