Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release Of 500 Taliban Prisoners Ahead Of Eid

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the release of 500 Taliban as a part of the ceasefire. According to reports, the release of the prisoners that was ordered on July 31 could potentially lead to long-delayed peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Afghan government has completed its part of the deal

According to reports, the prisoners will be released during Eid al-Adha which began on July 31 and signals a three-day ceasefire for the festival of Eid. The release of the 500 Taliban prisoners would complete the Government’s part as outlined in a deal the Taliban signed with the United States. In a speech given by Ghani, he claimed that the gesture to release 500 Taliban prisoners was made in response to the Taliban’s ceasefire announcement.

As per reports, the current 500 prisoners being released by the Afghan government are not a part of the original list of 5,000 prisoners demanded by the Taliban, the Afghan government has already released 4,600 of those prisoners but hesitates to release the remaining 400 fearing them to be too dangerous.

According to the peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban, the Afghan government would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners while the Taliban would release 1,000 government captives. On July 30, the Taliban reportedly claimed they had release all 1,000 government prisoners.

Car bomb kills 17 in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, on the eve of a ceasefire declared by the Taliban for the festival of Eid a car bomb in Afghanistan has killed at least 17 people. As per reports, the Taliban have come out and denied responsibility for the attack and the Islamic State has not yet commented on the bombing.

It is believed that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, the blast occurred in the Logar province of Afghanistan. According to reports, the explosion occurred near the governor’s house, a place where a large group of people were shopping for the festival.

