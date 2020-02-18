Ashraf Ghani Secures Second Term As President Of Afghanistan

President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani has won the elections and secured a second term in the office on February 18. According to state media, Ghani claimed the victory with a significant lead of 50.64 per cent votes, followed by Abdullah Abdullah with 39.52 per cent votes. This comes as Afghanistan is making progress with the Taliban for peace talks with regards to bringing a “significant and enduring reduction in violence”. Ghani has claimed to manage the next steps in a way that would “positively” support the overall peace.

Taliban continues insurgency

Even after the United States claimed that its peace accord with the Taliban is “very close”, there has not been any decrease in the intensity of insurgency operations. According to international reports, the Taliban fighters attacked the Afghan government forces overnight and the militant commanders said on February 17 that such operations would continue until they receive new orders from their leadership based on the deal signed with the US to reduce violence in the region.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had said that he thinks there is a good chance that the US will reach a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan. Other international reports also stated that both sides are set to sign their peace deal by the end of February which includes a plan for a ceasefire for at least seven days along with the withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan over a period of 18 months. However, the week-long period has reportedly still not commenced.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001 and hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, reportedly said that they no longer seek a monopoly on power, however, the militant group still controls or holds sway over roughly half of the country. There are also fears that a full withdrawal of some 20,000 NATO troops, including about 12,000 U.S. forces, would leave the Afghan government vulnerable, or unleash another round of fighting in a war that has reportedly killed tens of thousands of Afghans and also claimed the lives of 2,400 U.S. servicemen and women.

(With agency inputs)