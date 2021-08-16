Ashraf Ghani Speaks Out After Taliban Conquers Afghanistan; 'left To Prevent Bloodshed'

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has put out his first statement after he fled Kabul this afternoon following a Taliban blitz. Defending his stance to leave his native land, Ghani said that he had a “hard choice” today- either he could leave the country or allow the insurgents to destruct Kabul, a city with a population of nearly six million people. “The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he wrote.

Furthermore, he asserted that it was the Sunni Pashtun group that was now responsible for safeguarding the countrymen’s “honour, wealth and self-esteem”. “Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them,” he said, asserting that the Taliban will have to prove themselves worthy of the residents. Speculating further, the Afghan leader said that the Taliban will now face a “new historical test: either they will protect the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks”.

“It is necessary for Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people. Make a clear plan to do and share it with the public,” Ghani wrote instructing the insurgents on how to govern the country.

Penning the post from Tajikistan, the 72-year-old wrote that he would continue to serve Afghanistan with an “intellectual moment” and would contribute a development plan for the country’s future. He ended the post in a blatant show of love for his country and wrote, “Long Live Afghanistan.”

Former Prez assures people

According to TOLO News, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai assured the people in a message that he will stay in the country even as a 'peaceful' transfer of power takes place in Kabul, following Ghani's resignation. Karzai urged people to stay in their homes, stating that he was working to resolve issues with the militant group through dialogue. Karzai has formed a transition Council with Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Image: ANI/PTI