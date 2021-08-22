As Afghanistan continues to reel under chaos ever since the Taliban takeover, ex-President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy claimed that Ahmad Massoud has accepted the truce with the Taliban and that he will not fight a battle against them. National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud is leading the resistance against the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan following the capture of Kabul.

Earlier, the Taliban had issued a four-hour ultimatum to the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front in Panjshir to surrender to the terrorist group. However, the Resistance Front did not bow down to the insurgent group. Following this, a massive battle broke out in Andarab - a southern district in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

Ahmad Massoud will not fight the Taliban claims Hashmat Ghani

Despite the war-like situation in Afghanistan between the Taliban and anti-Taliban National Resistance Front, Ashraf Ghani's brother claimed that Ahmad Massoud will not engage in a fight with the terrorist group anymore.

"Ahmad Massoud has just agreed to a peace negotiation. He is not going to fight the Taliban. He has agreed to send a delegation to meet the people in Panjshir," said Hashmat Ghani adding that Massoud will meet Taliban leadership tomorrow to come up with a solution to avoid any war.

On being further questioned on his claim about the truce, Hashmat Ghani said, "I have spoken to the head of the delegation and I will not reveal the name as I don't want their life to be threatened".

Earlier, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai allegedly pledged his allegiance to the Taliban as per Afghan local media report. Reportedly, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai - chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis - announced his support for the terror group in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. The ex-President who fled Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover is now settled in UAE along with his family.

However, Hashmat Ghani while speaking to Republic said that he did not join or extended support to the Taliban and that he just recognized their rule in order to stop the blood-shed.

Who is Ahmad Massoud?

Ahmad Massoud, who was born on July 10, 1989, is an Afghan politician and is the founder of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. He is the son of anti-Soviet military leader Ahmad Shah Massoud. He was appointed as the Massoud Foundation's CEO in November 2016. On September 5, 2019, he has declared his father's successor at his mausoleum in the Panjshir Valley He was born in Piyu in the province of Takhar in North-East Afghanistan, coming from an ethnic Tajik background.

After finishing his secondary school education in Iran, Massoud spent a year on a military course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. In 2012, he commenced an undergraduate degree in War Studies at King's College London where he obtained his bachelor's degree in 2015. He obtained his master's degree in International Politics from City, the University of London in 2016.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter)