Days after a video of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's brother with the Taliban surfaced, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy. Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, who had met the terrorist group recently, said they had approached him, and asked whether he accepted its coming to power or not, which he said he did. He, however, refuted speculations of his allegiance to the group, saying that he 'never promised' to join them.

Justifying his decision to acknowledge the Taliban, Ghani's brother said, "I just wanted to avoid bloodshed." However, while speaking to the channel, he added that he openly told the terrorist group that they may know to bring about security perhaps but they need the educated the business groups, the technical people for proper functioning. "Without them, you won't be able to lead the country," he reiterated, proving that he was not in any way in association with them. He also called the viral video 'absolute propaganda'.

'Taliban has made lot of positive promises': Hasmat Ghani Ahmadzai

"I had to stay back to save my pride, the business," Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai said in the Republic exclusive interview while adding that before making a decision he had had several meetings with the Taliban. "They have assured me that they are going to open the door to the business people, educated and even the women. They have made several promises and I hope they are able to keep them," Ashraf Ghani's brother added. By staying back and holding the meetings in which these promises were made, he said he 'played the bridge' between the Afghans and the Taliban.

Hasmat Ghani Ahmadzai further said that in the past few days it has been noticed that the leadership of the militant group was trying to be flexible to the younger generations of Afghans. "They are used to freedom, and hell-bent on availing their rights, they will not accept the regime like the past," he added about young Afghans, as a reason for the group being 'flexibile' to them.

'North Alliance not going to fight anymore': Hasmat Ghani Ahmadzai

On being asked about his President brother Ashraf Ghani fleeing away while Amrullah Salleh and Ahmad Massoud resist the overtake of power by the Taliban, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai answered," The resistant forces in Panjshir are not going to stand up and fight from tomorrow onwards. Ahmad Massoud has entered into a deal, as part of which they are sending a delegation of the elders, and the experienced to meet the Taliban. They will sit and talk, and come to a solution to avoid war."

Doha Agreement

Hasmat Ghani Ahmadzai also underlined that the fate of Afghanistan was decided at the time of the Doha agreement. "When Donald Trump decided to keep the Afghan government out of the Doha agreement, and struck a deal with the Taliban, it was decided that the Taliban government would come into power," he said.